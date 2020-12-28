The Checklist for an ADA Compliant Business

You may have heard about the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) that was published by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). The ADA actually contains the Standards for Accessible Design, requiring public services and accommodations to be accessible to people with disabilities. Public services include transportation, education, and even electronic and information technology. Further information about this can be found in the following site – https://adacompliancepros.com/ada-website-compliance-checker/

Who needs to follow these ADA standards?

These ADA accessibility standards apply to all commercial and public entities that have places of public accommodation. However, the DOJ is still determining the specific ADA regulations regarding accessibility of goods and services offered via the internet. While it is not a physical space, the internet does qualify as a public entity.

What are the steps for an ADA compliant business?

To be compliant with the ADA, extra measures should be made. They encourage self-regulation of accessibility standards by business and property owners. Below, we will outline the three basic steps to become ADA compliant.

1) Get an accessibility assessment.

The most important question to ask is – “Is my property ADA compliant?” If the answer is anything less than a “yes” then expensive lawsuits and hefty penalties await you. ADA compliance is required by both federal and state law upon every property owner, business owner, and property manager.

What you can do as a first step is obtain an ADA accessibility statement. This can only be done by a CASp or Certified Access Specialist and they will identify the non-compliant aspects of your property that need modifying in order to be ADA compliant.

2) Receive your certified access reports.

After the assessment, the CASp will provide you with a detailed CASp report. This is very significant because the access report is your blueprint for all renovations necessary in your property. Not following these recommended changes could result in an ADA violation. Furthermore, the CASp that you may hire will assist your architect and contractor for the property modifications. This is a big help because you are guaranteed compliance to ADA standards and without overspending.

3) Time for remediation support and a final inspection.

Now that the difficult part is done and you have successfully implemented all the changes according to the CASp report, what’s next? You need to be sure that your contractor did everything compliant to ADA guidelines and that your property is no longer exposed to an ADA lawsuit.

A follow up re-inspection can now be done on your property. This step is crucial so you can confidently verify that all work was properly implemented and that the CASp report was followed correctly. Once this is done, you will be handed a letter stating that your property meets “all applicable standards” thus verifying your ADA compliance.

Final words…

It seems like a troublesome process, but it’s a necessary one. Finishing these three steps will take a load off your chest. You can then focus on enjoying and growing your business further once you are ADA compliant.