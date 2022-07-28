Share the joy

The betting app that allows users to watch live sports for free

The way we watch live sport is changing, with millions of fans switching from stadium visits and television broadcasts to live streaming. The best live streaming apps can be downloaded to Android and iOS devices, allowing you to cheer on your favourite teams, players, animals, and fighters from the comfort of your home or when on the move. Never again will you suffer the pain of watching the big match due to work commitments or family arrangements, thanks to sportsbooks like Betonline.

All the top sports are covered, including soccer, American football, basketball, and horse racing. There is also a healthy coverage of more niche markets, such as volleyball, bandy, and Gaelic football, and in recent years we have seen a sharp increase in the coverage given to esports. The top games, including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2, are played to a professional level by teams from across the globe, players battling it out for huge sums of cash, and you can watch live.

So, how do you get this incredible app that sends live sports to your handset in quality that matches that you’d find on any respected television broadcast? This article explains all. Read on as we detail everything you need to know about live streaming apps, including the benefits, features and where to find them.

What to expect

The best live streaming apps are HD quality with expert commentary, exciting camera angles and up to the minute stats and facts. They are completely legal and can be enjoyed on most modern smartphones and desktop computers. The aim is to bring viewers closer to the action while limiting the number of people who would otherwise miss out when not at their desk or at home.

When you visit one of the best online betting apps, you will find a live streaming tab in the navigation bar or located near the head of the page for easy access. Click the tab for an up to date schedule of all the upcoming sports matches covered by live streaming, allowing you to plan your viewing. This means you can clear time in your schedule to watch the match that catches your eye, or you can take your smartphone with you and plan to view the live stream when on the move.

All you need to view a live stream is the right app and access to Wi-Fi or available data. You will find the streams to be of the highest quality with no frustrating gaps or breaks in play for loading or buffering. There will be nothing to spoil your enjoyment of the coverage, and when downloaded to your handset, you can turn everyday scenarios like a commute from work or lunch break into an opportunity to follow live sports.

Why they’re free

The best live streams are provided by bookies, but why would an industry that isn’t known for giving too much away for free hand their members unrivalled access to sports streams and information that is designed to help you make winning predictions?

There are a few reasons for this, but the main one is to encourage viewers to place bets, either pre-match or in-play. In most cases, the live stream of a fixture, race or fight is free to view if you have placed a bet on the outcome. Some bookies ask only that you have funds available in your betting account to access the live stream, meaning you could place a bet in-play if something caught your eye, even if you don’t end up betting.

You will find the web page or app with the live stream also has the latest in-play betting odds, allowing you to gamble at the touch of a button. Watch the match and keep an eye out for any hints, tricks, and tips. If you see something worth backing, such as a new goal scorer, you can make your wager in seconds.

How to download

Betting apps can be downloaded to your handset in a matter of minutes. Simply register for an online betting account with your bookie of choice, then download the app to your smartphone. Log in to your account with a username and password, then watch as much free sport as you like.

