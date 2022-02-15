Texas Sues Meta for Collecting Facial Recognition Data

Share the joy













Texas accused Meta of illegally harvesting the facial recognition data of millions of state residents for 10 years.

Unlawful Collection of Biometric Data

The Texas attorney general is now suing Meta after the company has collected biometric data on Texas for commercial purposes.

The lawsuit stated that Meta has been “storing millions of biometric identifiers” found in photos and videos that users have uploaded to Facebook and Instagram.

Attorney General Ken Paxton said that the company “will no longer take advantage of people and their children with the intent to turn a profit at the expense of one’s safety and well-being.” He also said that “This is yet another example of Big Tech’s deceitful business practices and it must stop. I will continue to fight for Texan’s privacy and security.”

The lawsuit argues that the photo-tagging feature didn’t ask for Texans’ consent before it gathered their facial recognition data. It worked by analyzing faces in photos. These would include non-Facebook users. It also recommended that users tag the individual that the tool had identified.



Discontinued in 2021

The photo-tagging feature has been discontinued in November 2021. It was just months after Meta settled a class-action lawsuit in Illinois over the same issue. Meta promised to delete the data collected from 600 million users who took part in the program.

“In the coming weeks, Meta will shut down the Face Recognition system on Facebook as part of a company-wide move to limit the use of facial recognition in our products. As part of this change, people who have opted in to our Face Recognition setting will no longer be automatically recognized in photos and videos, and we will delete the facial recognition template used to identify them.” Facebook

However, by that time, the company had already collected biometric data, thereby, violating Texa’s consumer protection and biometric data privacy law, which was passed in 2009.

Meta’s spokesperson stated that the claims “are without merit.” The company also said that it would defend itself vigorously.

This is the start of a multi-year investigation by Texas officials about the company’s facial recognition software and how it violated state law.

It also underscores how the now-canceled facial recognition feature is being scrutinized by policymakers and the public is getting more skeptical about the platform.

Even though the company suspended the program, the suit said that it didn’t state how it would use the biometric data gathered from Instagram, Facebook Reality Labs, and other Meta platforms.

The suit wants Meta to pay $25,000 for every violation of Texa’s biometric law and $10,000 for each violation of Texas consumer protection law. It will boil down to billions of dollars in damages.

Meanwhile, Meta’s shares continue to go down. The company’s profit declined during the last three months of last year. Its core advertising business is also facing a unique challenge. Its daily active users are also declining in the US and Canada.

The lost market value of the company is more than the total market cap of various companies, such as Cisco and Oracle.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

