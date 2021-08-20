Tesla Unveils Tesla Bot to Perform Menial Tasks

Share the joy













Tesla Bot is meant to be friendly.

Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday that his company will build a humanoid robot. It will be called Tesla Bot.

He announced it as part of AI Day. It’s a series of tech talks that Tesla hosted to attract machine learning talents.

Musk revealed Tesla Bot after an actor wearing a bodysuit that looks like the Tesla robot appeared on stage. The actor, of course, was a person. But Musk said that the Tesla Bot will be a real robot.

Exciting Products

Tesla Bot is just one of the exciting products that the company is working on. Those products don’t have a definite timeline, just like other previous announcements that Tesla has made.

One great example is the self-driving robotaxi. Elon stated in April 2019 that it would have 1 million autonomous robotaxis a year after. But 2020 has passed and those robotaxis aren’t seen yet.

Musk also presented a Solar Roof in 2016. However, the solar roof tiles wound up to be conceptual.

What’s the Role of Tesla Bot?

Musk said that the humanoid robot can do those repetitive, boring tasks that only humans can do today. With that in mind, it could drive labor costs down, thereby, transforming the economy.

But he warned that it will not work at first. It’s designed to be friendly. It could navigate through a world of humans. It’s also designed to get rid of dangerous yet boring tasks.

Code Name Optimus

Optimus is the code name of this humanoid. It uses the same chips and sensors that the company’s cars are using for their self-driving features. The robot will be 5’8” tall. Its head will have useful information.

Musk added that it’s designing the bot that way so that humans can easily run away from it or overpower it.

The Autopilot cameras will be found in the bot’s head. It is designed to carry 45 pounds. It could lift 150 pounds. It could also run 5 miles an hour.

Will Tesla Use Optimus?

Musk said that the humanoid won’t be designed to help with the carmaker’s manufacturing. However, the company is making several computers required for robotics. Thus, it just makes sense for the company to just build a humanoid.

“Things I think are really hard about having a useful humanoid robot is can it move through the world without explicit, line-by-line instructions? Can you talk to it and say, ‘please pick up that bolt and attach it to the car with that wrench?’ It should be able to do that.” – Elon Musk

He also wants the humanoid to do all sorts of mundane tasks, like grocery runs.

As for the availability of Tesla Bot, Musk said that a prototype of it will be ready by next year. However, it’s an ambitious project. Thus, we can expect delays.

In the past, though, Musk was against the use of robots. He even warned that AI could pose risks and called it the biggest risk. He said that we should all be worried about AI. But what his company is doing is make AI useful. Make it in a way that people love.

