Tesla Fatal Crash in Texas: No One Was Driving

The crash killed two men in Texas.

The Tesla fatal crash happened at 9 pm in Spring, Texas. The police are still investigating it.

It took over four hours to put out the fire. The first responders used 30,000 gallons of water because the car’s battery kept reigniting.

The police said that they tried contacting the car manufacturer on how to put out the fire. But the report didn’t state if the authorities received any response.

Car Traveling at a High Rate

According to the initial investigation, the car traveled at a faster speed. It didn’t make a turn. Instead, it drove off the road and hit a tree.

Two men were killed. One was sitting in the front passenger seat while the other is in the back seat.

It means that no one was driving the Tesla car at the time of the crash. The car in question was a 2019 fully electric model.

Unfortunately, Tesla didn’t comment on the crash. Typically, Tesla doesn’t respond to media inquiries.

Tesla Car Crashes

In March, the US safety agency revealed that they conducted 27 investigations into crashes of Tesla cars.

Last year, the agency looked into 19 crashes that involved Tesla cars and they believed that an advanced driver assistance system was activated during the incident.

In another accident in Michigan, the police said a Tesla in Autopilot mode hit a parked patrol. Fortunately, no one was killed or injured. The Tesla driver received traffic citations.

Some of those Tesla vehicles involved in fatal crashes had autopilot featured activated.

Even on autopilot, Tesla recommends drivers must still keep their hands on the wheel. They should also pay attention to the road while using the Tesla autopilot.

But some drivers declared they removed their hands on the wheel for extended periods after activating Autopilot. And they were fine.

The Special Crash Investigation Team of NHTSA was aware of Tesla’s full self-driving software. It will continue to monitor the technology closely.

Despite the full self-driving software, the NHTSA said that it doesn’t make the car capable of driving itself. It still needs a fully attentive human driver to perform the driving task and monitor the environment.

Among the Autopilot-related crashes, this news was the first fatal crash with no driver in the driver’s seat.

Tesla isn’t an autonomous driving system. As mentioned, it still needs the driver’s constant attention while in use.

The company provided recommendations for first responders. It stated that battery reignition can happen and it is a huge problem. The reason for this is that the EV battery has stored energy, unlike gas-powered cars. In that case, it will reignite even after the firet has been extinguished.

Tesla suggests allowing the fire to burn out than endeavoring to put it out.

In the past, Tesla engineers advised Elon Musk to include better safety monitoring features on Tesla cars, especially if they are on autopilot. But Elon rejected the suggestions. Instead, Tesla would release safety data regularly about its autopilot feature.

Elon told Tesla investors that car crashes involving Tesla are typically the result of driver’s complacency. They get used to the autopilot future and the drivers think that they know more about how the autopilot works, thereby, dismissing Tesla’s recommendation.