Tesla Converted 75% Of Its Bitcoin Into Fiat Currency

Tesla reportedly made $2.26 billion this quarter.

Long-Term Potential

Last year, Tesla invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin. At that time, the company called the digital currency long-term potential. Despite that, Tesla sold 75% of its holdings and converted them into fiat currency according to its earnings statement. The sales added $936 million in cash to its balance sheet.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was a heavy crypto advocate. He frequently tweeted about digital currencies. For instance, he tweeted repeatedly about dogecoin resulting in the crypto’s price surging.

The meme-inspired crypto hit a record high. At that time, per dogecoin was valued 45 cents. Bitcoin, too, reached an all-time high. It sparked fears of a potential bubble in the market.

In the past four months, Bitcoin has lost half of its value. It just entered a crypto winter. During the first quarter of 2021, the market value of Tesla’s bitcoin holdings reached $2.48 billion. When the year ended, it was only valued at $2 billion.

Tesla didn’t confirm at what price Bitcoin was sold. But Bitcoin’s value started to go down. During the start of the second quarter, it was nearly $46,000. But it ended below $19,000.

The company stated that the reason it sold its Bitcoin holdings is the uncertainty around Covid lockdowns in China. By converting its Bitcoin to fiat currency, the company could maximize its cash position.

Musk said that the conversion must not be taken as a “verdict on bitcoin.” Tesla will still increase its crypto holdings in the future.

The CEO also said that his company’s main goal is to boost the transition to sustainable energy.

During the first quarter of 2021, the company decided to go big on bitcoin to become more flexible and diversify its cash holdings. As the currency ran up, it sold 10% of its crypto holding.

The intention of Tesla at that time what to hold its crypto long-term so it can accumulate Bitcoin from transactions provided by its customers when they purchase its cars.

However, in May 2021, Musk decided to stop accepting bitcoin to purchase Tesla cars. He said that he is worried about the environmental effect of mining. But he did not sell any bitcoin.

But a year after that, he sold 75% of Bitcoin.

People buy cryptocurrency because they hope that others will invest too. If they do so, the price will go up so they can sell off and make a huge amount of money.

Unfortunately, this tactic will result in a bubble, which will burst at any time. People who invested in it will be left shortchanged if they did not get out of the transaction on time.

Some economists believe that bitcoin is a bubble. Buyers of bitcoin claim that the cryptocurrency market matured significantly over the past years.

For Tesla, it has been a turbulent quarter. In April, its CEO sold billions of dollars in stock to help fund the Twitter deal. Musk also said that he has a bad feeling about the economy.

