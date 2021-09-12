Telegram’s latest beta has added group read receipts

Share the joy













Image Credit: Call Bell

Fresh from hitting the 1 billion download mark, Telegram has been adding new and interesting features virtually every week. Recall that the chat app recently clocked 1 billion installs on the Play Store—and since then has been bombarding us with new updates. Telegram per Reddit user RationalityOn, has just released a new beta—it now supports group read receipts.

Group read receipts now means you can see exactly who has viewed your message in a thread. To keep thread under control, the feature will only support group chats with less than 50 recipients. On the desktop version of Telegram, you can view who has seen your message by right-clicking on it, while on Android, a long-press brings up the same menu.

This could be the end of appearing in ghost mode for some users, which they may not like. However, some users may not have an issue with it—considering the urgency and importance of some messages within a group chat.

For now, it does not appear that the option can be disabled from settings. This for me is where the problem is for a lot of people. The only way to have this added as an option that can be disabled is through users’ feedback.

The chat app keeps adding features that makes it look like a social network platform. To confirm that, Telegram had last week added live streaming with unlimited viewers to channels and groups.

The live stream and other newly added features are part of the newly released version 8.0 of the app that was announced a couple of days ago. The features are now available to both iOS and Android users. It means unlimited number of users on those operating systems who use Telegram will be able to watch live streams on the platform. There used to be a limit of 1,000 viewers, which is no longer the case because of the new update.

You can start live stream in channel or video chat in a group because both now support unlimited viewers. It is like running “your own TV station” because that is the exact way Telegram described it in a blog post.

To get started, tap “Video Chat” [in Groups] or ‘Live Stream’ [in Channels] on the profile page of a community where you are an admin. Like in Clubhouse, viewers of your live stream who have something to say can raise their hands and be granted permission to do so.

