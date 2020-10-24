Telegram’s deepfake bots are being investigated over fake nudes

Image Credit: Play Store

Deepfakes are assuming a more dangerous dimension these days-no wonder social media companies are rising up against them. They are now assuming an even more alarming dimension with what is called “fake nudes.” On Telegram, there bots used by some mischievous individuals to generate fake nude images; and these bots are now being investigated by the Italian authorities.

The bots according to The Verge, were found to be generating nude images of unsuspecting ladies. According to Sensity, a security company, more than 100,000 faked images had been generated and shared in public Telegram channels since July 2020.

The bots have the capacity to generate nudes that have watermarks or that show partial nudity, and users pay to “reveal” the whole image.

Users could submit a photo of a woman to the bot and receive a version of a photo back with clothing “removed” with no trace of alterations.

These nude pictures according to Sensity, were generated by the DeepNude software that surfaced online sometime last year. Though the creator of the software had taken down the software over fear that it would be abused, Sensity reports that the software had since been reverse-engineered.

“The ease of use of this program makes anyone with a photo on the web potentially victims of deep fakes,” the Italian agency” Italian authorities said in a statement per The Verge.

The agency said it plans to ask Telegram to provide information to verify whether it is complying with data protection regulations.

Earlier in the year, Facebook announced that it had banned manipulated photos and videos also known as deepfakes. The social media behemoth announced that manipulated media will no longer have a place on its platform. The company said it will start removing misleading manipulated media if it meets certain criteria.

In a blog post announcing the decision, Facebook’s Vice President, Global Policy Management Monika Bickert said Facebook is strengthening its “policy toward misleading manipulated videos that have been identified as deepfakes.” In a nutshell, the social media behemoth said content that falls under the below categories will no longer be tolerated on its platform:

It has been edited or synthesized – beyond adjustments for clarity or quality – in ways that aren’t apparent to an average person and would likely mislead someone into thinking that a subject of the video said words that they did not actually say. And: