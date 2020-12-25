Telegrams adds a new group voice chats feature in latest update

Image Credit: Telegram

Telegram has continued in its tradition of always keeping its app up to date by adding a new group voice chats feature. The feature, which is similar to an always-on Discord room, are now part of the existing texts, and functions as a persistent option where you can speak live with friends or family. They are basically not different from what you have in a Discord room as they are always available.

Telegram also announced that it is supporting “a few thousand participants,” so that bigger groups for things such as live events will be able to add voice chats. The new group voice feature is located at the top of an existing group chat. If enabled, anyone can join the conversation without any hindrance.

Groups with active voice chats also have a special bar at the top that shows who is talking at the moment [and even how loud they are]. With this, you can easily choose the right moment to join.

Voice chats are currently limited to audio, but Telegram said plans are on to add video and screen sharing features. At the moment, only group admins can enable the feature in the group settings menu.

For seven years, Telegram has operated a self-sustaining model where financing only comes from the owner—Pavel Durov. As Telegram approaches 500 million users, Durov feels it is time to look for ways to monetize the platform. . “A project of our size needs at least a few hundred million dollars per year to keep going,” he said per TechCrunch.

Telegram is set to launch its own ad platform for public one-to-day channels—“one that is user-friendly, respects privacy and allows us to cover the costs of server and traffic,” Durov wrote on his Telegram channel.

“If we monetize large public one-to-many channels via the Ad Platform, the owners of these channels will receive free traffic in proportion to their size,” he wrote. Another way Telegram could monetize its service is through premium stickers with “additional expressive features,” he wrote. “The artists who make stickers of this new type will also get a part of the profit. We want millions of Telegram-based creators and small businesses to thrive, enriching the experience of all our users.”

In April, Telegram clocked 400 million monthly active users. The company used the occasion to announce that the app had been updated to v.6.1 on the Play Store—and this as expected came with some new features like new quiz features, much improved attachment picker, and improved sticker management.