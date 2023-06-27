Telegram to add Stories feature

Share the joy

Telegram has decided to join the Stories train! The chat app will roll out its own version of Stories in a couple of weeks. Stories is one of the most successful and popular features on most social media and chat platforms.

It does look like Telegram is a bit late to the party, but the fact that it is planning to roll out Stories will be music to the ears of its users.

Founder Pavel Durov announced the upcoming feature via his channel on Monday. As a matter of fact, Telegram Stories is scheduled for an early July release, and could hit the ground running.

Telegram was hesitant and was not too keen on launching Stories, but had to bow to the wishes of its users across the world who wanted the chat app to add the popular feature.

“Initially, we were against this since Stories are already everywhere. However, Telegram wouldn’t be Telegram if we didn’t listen to our users and didn’t innovate on existing formats,” Durov said via his channel on Monday.

Durov then gave a highlight of some of the features you can expect to see when Stories launches early July. These features include:

Privacy. You will be able to define who can see each of your stories with granular precision: Everyone, only your contacts (with exceptions), a few selected contacts, or a list of Close Friends.

Compact UI. Stories will be placed in an expandable section at the top of your chat list, which makes them easily accessible without taking away valuable space.



Flexibility. It will be easy to hide Stories posted by any contact, moving them to the ‘Hidden’ list in your Contacts section instead of the main screen.



Captions. In addition to making use of dozens of powerful photo and video-editing tools, you will be able to provide captions for your stories to add more context or links and tag other people.



Dual Camera Support. Building on the success of Telegram’s Video Messages, we’re adding the option to post photos and videos taken by the front and the rear cameras simultaneously.



Optional Ephemerality. You’ll be able to choose when a story expires – in 6, 12, 24, or 48 hours – or permanently display stories on your profile page, with individual privacy settings for each.

Perhaps, the most interesting of all the features is the ability to choose when your stories will expire. Unlike what we have in Snapchat Stories, Instagram Stories, Facebook Stories, and WhatsApp Status, you will be able to customize the timing of your stories on Telegram.

Telegram Stories is set for a July launch, and will probably set the tone for future versions on other platforms.

