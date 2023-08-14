Telegram Stories are now available to all users

Share the joy

Telegram is 10! The chat app has really come a long way! To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the company announced the lifting of the restrictions on its Stories feature, which was launched last month.

Describing Stories, Telegram had this to say:

“This was by far the most-requested feature in the history of Telegram, and we’ve spent several months innovating and refining the format. Telegram Stories have all the things you’d expect—and plenty more that have never been done before.”

Stories on Telegram are a bit different from what you see on other platforms like Snapchat and Instagram. Users will decide who can see each of their stories. You can choose to have your Stories viewable by everyone, including your contacts or a list of close friends.

You will find Stories in an expandable section atop your chat list. You can also hide Stories posted by any contact by moving them to the “Hidden” list in your Contacts section instead of the main screen.

You can also add links to your Stories, tag other people, and post photos and videos taken with both the front and back cameras simultaneously.

Not all features of Stories are, however, available to Telegram users; that, of course, is not the case with premium users.

You can choose when your stories expire, including six, 12, 24, or 48 hours. Unlike what other platforms offer, Telegram Stories allows you to leave them permanently.

Telegram was hesitant and not too keen on launching Stories, but it had to bow to the wishes of its users across the world who wanted the chat app to add the popular feature.

Telegram is late to the party but could still make an impact considering some of the new features attached to its version of Stories. That said, what would really help it catch up with competitors is opening Stories up to more users. Now, the chances of catching up with WhatsApp and the like are helped by the wider rollout.

Giving more users access to Stories will not only help its user growth but also encourage engagement on the platform.

The feature is already rolling out to all users on Android and iOS today and could still take a little while to reach everyone.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

