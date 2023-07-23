Telegram rolls out Stories for premium subscribers

Share the joy

Telegram is now rolling out its Stories feature, but only to its Premium subscribers. The company confirmed this today in a tweet, a month after founder and CEO Pavel Durov first announced the feature. It remains to be seen if Stories will be opened up to non-premium users.

Recall that Durov had said that the Stories feature was in high demand prior to his announcement. According to the Telegram chief, more than half of the feature requests the company received from users were related to Stories.

Stories on Telegram is slightly different from what you see on other platforms like Snapchat and Instagram. Users will decide who can see each of their stories. You can choose to have your Stories viewable by everyone, including your contacts or a list of close friends.

You will find Stories in an expandable section atop your chat list. You can also hide Stories posted by any contact by moving them to the “Hidden” list in your Contacts section instead of the main screen.

You can also add links to your Stories, tag other people, and post photos and videos taken with both the front and back cameras simultaneously.

You think I'd forget that? There's a + button at the top of your chat list for posting Stories. Currently, only Premium users are able to post Stories. — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) July 21, 2023

You can choose when your stories expire, including six, 12, 24, or 48 hours. Unlike what other platforms offer, Telegram Stories allows you to leave them permanently.

Telegram was hesitant and was not too keen on launching Stories, but had to bow to the wishes of its users across the world who wanted the chat app to add the popular feature.

“Initially, we were against this since Stories are already everywhere. Telegram wouldn’t be Telegram if we didn’t listen to our users and didn’t innovate on existing formats,” Durov said via his channel when the announcement was first made a couple of weeks ago.

Telegram is late to the party but could still make an impact considering some of the new features attached to its version of Stories. That said, what would really help it catch up with competitors is opening Stories up to more users.

Giving more users access to Stories will not only help its user growth but also encourage engagement on the platform.

At the moment, no official statement or date as to its wider rollout to all users has been made.

