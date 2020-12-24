Telegram plans to generate revenue from 2021 to help sustain its business

Image Credit: DW

Telegram may now have the numbers that WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger boast about; but it still ranks among the most widely used chat apps. Despite competition from those two, Telegram can be proud of its achievement since inception. Having come a long way, the chat app is now set to monetize its platform.

For seven years, Telegram has operated a self-sustaining model where financing only comes from the owner—Pavel Durov. As Telegram approaches 500 million users, Durov feels it is time to look for ways to monetize the platform. . “A project of our size needs at least a few hundred million dollars per year to keep going,” he said per TechCrunch.

Telegram is set to launch its own ad platform for public one-to-day channels—“one that is user-friendly, respects privacy and allows us to cover the costs of server and traffic,” Durov wrote on his Telegram channel.

“If we monetize large public one-to-many channels via the Ad Platform, the owners of these channels will receive free traffic in proportion to their size,” he wrote. Another way Telegram could monetize its service is through premium stickers with “additional expressive features,” he wrote. “The artists who make stickers of this new type will also get a part of the profit. We want millions of Telegram-based creators and small businesses to thrive, enriching the experience of all our users.”

In April, Telegram clocked 400 million monthly active users. The company used the occasion to announce that the app had been updated to v.6.1 on the Play Store—and this as expected came with some new features like new quiz features, much improved attachment picker, and improved sticker management.

The attachment menu is much improved—and this is easily noticeable since it now takes you to a new full-screen interface when an option other than Gallery is selected. All five menu entries are now organized in a pull-up drawer, which makes it easily noticeable.

Once expanded, it will easily transition into the normal full-screen view complete with a top bar. The sticker selector now boasts of a plus button in the top left corner where you will be able to search for and add your favorite sticker packs from a collection or more than 20,000 stickers.

Prior to that release, the app launched a version that came with a couple of nice features—including a collection of animated love-themed emoji. Version 5.15 among other latest features, includes a redesigned profile pages, media browsing that looks very much like Instagram Stories, and an upgraded People Nearby.