Telegram is working on subscription plan called Telegram Premium

Share the joy

Telegram is reportedly working on a subscription plan. It will mark the first time Telegram is introducing a premium service called Telegram Premium. The chat app had always offered its services at no cost to users.

Per reliable reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, Premium users will receive a badge, which will be visible to other users in a chat. The premium badge will also be displayed on the user’s profile as well.

Being a Premium user gives you access to unlock premium stickers, additional reactions, and many more. The feature is still being tested, and is not widely available to all users.

#Telegram is working on a subscription plan called "Telegram Premium" 👀



ℹ️ With "Telegram Premium" you can unlock premium stickers, additional reactions and more. pic.twitter.com/8X9YL89p3B — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 1, 2022

A couple of days ago, Telegram added support for crypto payments on its platform. The new addition could make crypto payments on Telegram more mainstream.

Telegram’s toncoin token is managed by the TON Foundation, and has enabled fee-free payments. This update allows you to send crypto to other users using toncoin [TON] within the app. You can now also buy bitcoin within the Telegram app.

In 2019, Telegram was forced to drop its plan for to launch its token after a legal challenge from the SEC. SEC had sued the chat app after it raised $1.7 billion to develop its token; an action described as illegal at the time. Telegram later returned capital to investors and paid a fine to the SEC.

“With this service, you’ll no longer need to enter long wallet addresses and wait for confirmations,” Telegram said in a tweet.

With over 1 billion downloads on the Play Store, Telegram sure has enough active users for its new crypto project. The truth of the matter is that Telegram is always up and doing when it comes to regular updates.

India remains Telegram’s largest market—representing approximately 22 percent of all its installs since inception in late 2013. Of course, Telegram is doing fine in all other markets, but India is where the heartbeat of most apps is, and this is likely to continue for a very long time.

Early in 2021, Telegram, alongside Signal were the two biggest gainers from the short-term issue suffered by WhatsApp. Recall that millions of users had switched from WhatsApp to protest the Facebook-owned app’s new privacy policy, which was later suspended. Millions had rushed to download alternate apps like Signal and Telegram; and this may have helped the later to gain more installs.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

