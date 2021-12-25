Telegram is testing iMessage-like emoji reactions

Share the joy













Telegram is reportedly testing iMessage-like reactions. The feature has made its way into the iOS beta of the app, and we could be seeing it soon. The upcoming test was shared in the Telegram subreddit.

The Telegram app in the test, spotted by some users, has gained a default selection of 11 reaction emoji that will make it easier to share how you feel about a message. Some of these new additions include thumbs up, thumbs down, heart, laughter, and party popper.

In groups, it is possible to see who reacted with which emoji, and admins will be able to disable the feature on a per-group or per-channel basis. Android Police reports that it is also possible to allow only a small selection of reaction emoji.

When triggered, each of the reactions is followed by a playful animation, with the fire emoji burning up and the thumbs-up reaction spawning a slew of differently colored thumbs from its epicenter.

There is no word on whether similar feature will be extended to Android; but it could only be a matter of time before this becomes a reality.

Telegram is always ahead of competition when it comes to updates and new features. The chat app may not be as popular as WhatsApp, but can be described as the perfect alternative for the Facebook-owned chat app.

Telegram continues to grow in leaps and bounds. To confirm how much, it has grown in terms of usage, you can go check it out in the Play Store. A couple of months ago, the chat app crossed the 1 billion mark in the Play Store.

That is a prestigious company to be with—it means the chat is doing just fine. Not to take anything away from Telegram, the app has been up and doing lately. It never stops adding new updates; releasing new features to keep hold of its users.

In August, Telegram hit 1 billion global installs. India remains Telegram’s largest market—representing approximately 22 percent of all its installs since inception in late 2013. Of course, Telegram is doing fine in all other markets, but India is where the heartbeat of most apps is, and this is likely to continue for a very long time.

Early in 2021, Telegram, alongside Signal were the two biggest gainers from the short-term issue suffered by WhatsApp. Recall that millions of users had switched from WhatsApp to protest the Facebook-owned app’s new privacy policy, which was later suspended. Millions had rushed to download alternate apps like Signal and Telegram; and this may have helped the later to gain more installs.

