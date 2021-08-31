Telegram hits 1 billion global downloads

Share the joy













Image Credit: Indian Express

Telegram has hit an important milestone—the chat app has now been downloaded more than 1 billion times globally. While this is an interesting achievement, the monthly active userbase is quite a different thing entirely. Per TechCrunch, this significant milestone was achieved last Friday; adding Telegram to an elitist group of apps.

India remains Telegram’s largest market—representing approximately 22 percent of all its installs since inception in late 2013. Of course, Telegram is doing fine in all other markets, but India is where the heartbeat of most apps is, and this is likely to continue for a very long time.

“[India is] followed by Russia and Indonesia, which represent about 10% and 8% of [all installs], respectively. The app’s installs accelerated in 2021, reaching about 214.7 million installs in the first half of 2021, up 61% year-over-year from 133 million in H1 2020,” Sensor Tower per TechCrunch added.

Early in the year, Telegram, alongside Signal were the two biggest gainers from the short-term issue suffered by WhatsApp. Recall that millions of users had switched from WhatsApp to protest the Facebook-owned app’s new privacy policy, which was later suspended. Millions had rushed to download alternate apps like Signal and Telegram; and this may have helped the later to gain more installs.

According to Sensortower, Telegram was the most downloaded non-gaming app in the month of January 2021. The chat app owned by Pavel Durov, recorded more than 63 million installs in the first month of the year. This was 3.8 times its total downloads in the corresponding month in 2020. In India, Telegram had 24 percent of the total download for the period in review, followed by Indonesia with 10 percent.

TikTok came second with 62 million installs, with Douyin in China recording 17 percent, and followed by the US with 10 percent. Of notable mention are Signal, Facebook, and WhatsApp; rounding up the top five non-gaming apps globally for the month of January.

Seeing that it was beginning to lose millions of its users as a result of its new privacy policy, WhatsApp embarked on massing campaigns to convince users. In January, the company invested heavily on newspaper ads in India to educate users on its now suspended policy.

In one of several newspaper ads the company paid for, the Facebook-owned app wrote: “WhatsApp cannot see your private messages or hear your calls, and neither can Facebook: Every private message, photo, video, voice message, and document you send to your friends, family, and co-workers in one-on-one or group chats is protected by end-to-end encryption,” the message reads. “It stays between you.”

