Telegram has officially launched audio chat

Image Credit: Telegram

Telegram has officially rolled out its audio chat feature. Audio chat has become very popular among social media users especially considering the recent successes achieved by Clubhouse.

Telegram’s version of audio chat is available in channels, and there is no limit to the number of participants. The feature, which Telegram claims is an update on the audio chat functionality that was introduced last December, also brings recordable voice chats, rich lists of participants, raise hand mechanics, invite links for speakers and listeners, voice chat titles, and a way for public figures to join voice chats as their channels.

“Admins of channels and public groups can now host voice chats for millions of no live listeners. No matter how popular your talk gets, new people will be able to tune in. It’s like public radio reinvented for the 21st century,” Telegram said in a blog post.

For seven years, Telegram has operated a self-sustaining model where financing only comes from the owner—Pavel Durov. As Telegram approaches 500 million users, Durov feels it is time to look for ways to monetize the platform. . “A project of our size needs at least a few hundred million dollars per year to keep going,” he said per TechCrunch.

“If we monetize large public one-to-many channels via the Ad Platform, the owners of these channels will receive free traffic in proportion to their size,” he wrote. Another way Telegram could monetize its service is through premium stickers with “additional expressive features,” he wrote. “The artists who make stickers of this new type will also get a part of the profit. We want millions of Telegram-based creators and small businesses to thrive, enriching the experience of all our users.”

Telegram alongside Signal remain the two biggest gainers from the short-term issue suffered by WhatsApp in the last couple of weeks. Recall that millions of users had switched from WhatsApp in protest against the Facebook-owned app’s new privacy policy, which has now been suspended. Millions had rushed to download alternate apps like Signal and Telegram; and this may have helped the later to gain more installs.

According to Sensortower, Telegram was the most downloaded non-gaming app in the month of January 2021. The chat app owned by Pavel Durov, recorded more than 63 million installs in the first month of the year. This was 3.8 times its total downloads in the corresponding month in 2020. In India, Telegram had 24 percent of the total download for the period in review, followed by Indonesia with 10 percent.