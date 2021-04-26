Telegram has enabled credit card payments in chats

Image Credit: Telegram

Merchants using Telegram can now natively accept credit card payments in any chat, the chat app announced on Monday. Credit card payment is powered by eight third-party payment providers that have now been integrated within the app. Some of these third-party providers include Stripe, LiqPay, CLICK, Sperbank, Yandex.Money, and Payme among others.

Buyers can add a tip whenever they make a purchase to show some extra love to their favorite artists, stores, or delivery drivers. Payments can be initiated from any app including desktop apps.

Telegram claims it takes no commission and does not store your payment information. According to the company, your credit card information is sent directly to the payment provider and shipping information is shared with the merchant so your goods can be sent.

To help you have a feel of how the payment feature works, Telegram has created a demo channel with exotic imaginary goods and services no money can buy. The test is completely free and comes at no cost.

Merchants can start using the payment API without getting additional approvals from Telegram. Developers interested in integrating payments can find all the details in the Payment Manual, the company said.

Last month Telegram officially rolled out its audio chat feature. Audio chat has become very popular among social media users especially considering the recent successes achieved Clubhouse.

Telegram’s version of audio chat is available in channels, and there is no limit to the number of participants. The feature, which Telegram claims is an update on the audio chat functionality that was introduced last December, also brings recordable voice chats, rich lists of participants, raise hand mechanics, invite links for speakers and listeners, voice chat titles, and a way for public figures to join voice chats as their channels.

“Admins of channels and public groups can now host voice chats for millions of no live listeners. No matter how popular your talk gets, new people will be able to tune in. It’s like public radio reinvented for the 21st century,” Telegram said in a blog post.

For seven years, Telegram has operated a self-sustaining model where financing only comes from the owner—Pavel Durov. As Telegram approaches 500 million users, Durov feels it is time to look for ways to monetize the platform. . “A project of our size needs at least a few hundred million dollars per year to keep going,” he said per TechCrunch.