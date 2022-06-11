Telegram has confirmed that paid offering is coming soon

Share the joy

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has confirmed through his Telegram channel that a paid offering will be launched this month. There have been much speculations surrounding the app’s plans to add premium service. Durov’s post has, however, put that to rest, and users can now look forward to a premium version later this month.

Telegram, according to Durov, was not keen on a premium service; but had to bow to pressure as more users continue to demand for more features and upgrades.

“After giving it some thought, we realized that the only way to let our most demanding fans get more while keeping our existing features free is to make those raised limits a paid option.” Durov said in his channel on Friday. “That’s why this month we will introduce Telegram Premium, a subscription plan that allows anyone to acquire additional features, speed and resources. It will also allow users to support Telegram and join the club that receives new features first,” he added.

Unlike other social media platforms where users who have not subscribed to premium service do not get to access some paid features, Telegram plans to extend some benefits to them. For example, the ability to view “extra large” documents, media and stickers sent by paid users, or add premium reactions if they have already been pinned to a chat.

No specific details of what to expect when a subscriber pays for Telegram Premium has been released. However, we expect that a couple of new perks and features exclusive to paid users will roll out in due course.

As reported by TechCrunch, a price of $4.99 per month has been speculated based on the beta app. We expect more clarity in the coming days leading to the launch of the premium service. As expected, however, it is going to change a lot of things—considering the fact that users have had access to quality and regular updates from Telegram.

Per reliable reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, Premium users will receive a badge, which will be visible to other users in a chat. The premium badge will also be displayed on the user’s profile as well.

Being a Premium user gives you access to unlock premium stickers, additional reactions, and many more. The feature is still being tested, and is not widely available to all users.

