Telegram expands group video call to 1,000 viewers

Telegram has launched another update—its group video calling feature can now accommodate up to 1,000 participants at a time. The group video calling feature was launched in June to broadcast video from your camera or screen.

With the latest update, 1,000 people can now take part in a group video call. That said, the number of people that can broadcast from their screen remains 30; but 970 others can tune in and watch.

To start a group video call, simply create a Voice Chat from the info page of any group where you are an admin, then turn on your video. Regular videos may be watched at 0.5 or 2x speed.

Telegram said in a blog post that it will keep increasing the number of people who can participate in group video calls. The ability to have up to 1,000 people participate in group video calls makes Telegram one of the top platforms to accommodate people virtually.

In another update announced, the chat app has added screen sharing to 1-on-1 calls. This also includes the sound from your device when broadcasting in any video call.

To share your screen during a one-on-one video call, tap the camera button and select your screen as the video source.

There are a couple of other updates—if you are familiar with how Telegram does things, then you know how it loves to release multiple updates every now and then. You can check them out on the company’s official blog.

Animated background: this feature was also added in the latest update announced by Telegram. Animated backgrounds are generated algorithmically; they move every time you a message is sent while chatting with your friends on the app.

