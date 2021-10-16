Telegram crosses 1 billion installs in the Play Store following recent WhatsApp outages

Share the joy













Image Credit: PC MAG

One chat app that has benefited more from the recent outages suffered by Facebook and its family of apps is Telegram. The chat app continues to grow in leaps and bounds. To confirm how much, it has grown in terms of usage, you can go check it out in the Play Store. Just so you know, Telegram has crossed the 1 billion mark in the Play Store.

That is a prestigious company to be with—it means the chat is doing just fine. Not to take anything away from Telegram, the app has been up and doing lately. It never stops adding new updates; releasing new features to keep hold of its users.

In August, Telegram hit 1 billion global installs. India remains Telegram’s largest market—representing approximately 22 percent of all its installs since inception in late 2013. Of course, Telegram is doing fine in all other markets, but India is where the heartbeat of most apps is, and this is likely to continue for a very long time.

Early in 2021, Telegram, alongside Signal were the two biggest gainers from the short-term issue suffered by WhatsApp. Recall that millions of users had switched from WhatsApp to protest the Facebook-owned app’s new privacy policy, which was later suspended. Millions had rushed to download alternate apps like Signal and Telegram; and this may have helped the later to gain more installs.

Per Sensortower, Telegram was the most downloaded non-gaming app in the month of January 2021. The chat app owned by Pavel Durov, recorded more than 63 million installs in the first month of the year. This was 3.8 times its total downloads in the corresponding month in 2020. In India, Telegram had 24 percent of the total download for the period in review, followed by Indonesia with 10 percent.

TikTok came second with 62 million installs, with Douyin in China recording 17 percent, and followed by the US with 10 percent. Of notable mention are Signal, Facebook, and WhatsApp; rounding up the top five non-gaming apps globally for the month of January.

Seeing that it was beginning to lose millions of its users as a result of its new privacy policy, WhatsApp embarked on massing campaigns to convince users. In January, the company invested heavily on newspaper ads in India to educate users on its now suspended policy.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

