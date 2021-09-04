Telegram brings live streaming with unlimited viewers to channels and groups

Share the joy













These days, one may not find it easy to differentiate between Telegram and a social network platform. The chat app keeps adding features that makes it look like a social network platform. To confirm that, Telegram has added live streaming with unlimited viewers to channels and groups.

The live stream and other newly added features are part of the newly released version 8.0 of the app that was announced a couple of days ago. The features are now available to both iOS and Android users. It means unlimited number of users on those operating systems who use Telegram will be able to watch live streams on the platform. There used to be a limit of 1,000 viewers, which is no longer the case because of the new update.

You can start live stream in channel or video chat in a group because both now support unlimited viewers. It is like running “your own TV station” because that is the exact way Telegram described it in a blog post.

To get started, tap “Video Chat” [in Groups] or ‘Live Stream’ [in Channels] on the profile page of a community where you are an admin. Like in Clubhouse, viewers of your live stream who have something to say can raise their hands and be granted permission to do so.

Other updates added by Telegram include the following:

Jump to Next Channel

To keep up with the news easily, you can now scroll through the channels you follow without going back to your chat list. When you reach the bottom of a channel, you can pull up to go to the next unread channel.

Trending Stickers

It is now easier to find a trending sticker of your choice on Telegram with the new option. Trending Stickers are now shown above ‘Recently Used’ in your sticker panel. Tap ‘Add’ to save a pack for the future — the trending sticker section is one of the few things in this world that gets updated more often than the Telegram apps.

In other news, Telegram has hit an important milestone—the chat app has now been downloaded more than 1 billion times globally. While this is an interesting achievement, the monthly active user base is quite a different thing entirely. This significant milestone was achieved last Friday; adding Telegram to an elitist group of apps.

India remains Telegram’s largest market—representing approximately 22 percent of all its installs since inception in late 2013. Of course, Telegram is doing fine in all other markets, but India is where the heartbeat of most apps is, and this is likely to continue for a very long time.

