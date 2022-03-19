Telegram Banned in Brazil After Supreme Court Order

Share the joy

It’s a move to fight disinformation ahead of the country’s presidential elections.

Image by Architect and artist from Pixabay

Fighting Disinformation by Blocking Telegram

Telegram has become a fast-growing app in Brazil. But on Friday, the country’s Supreme Court took a drastic measure by banning the app.

A judge blocked the app because it didn’t fully respond to previous orders to get rid of the accounts owned by a staunch supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro. Unfortunately, the supporter is known to spread lies online and threatened Supreme Court judges.

Because of the app’s failure to remove those accounts, the judge ordered its Internet providers to ensure that the app won’t be usable in the country.

He also directed Apple and Google to kick the app out of their respective app stores. The tech companies have five days to comply with the order.

If the companies don’t comply, they will be fined R$100,000 per day.

Telegram’s Statement

Telegram’s CEO Pavel Durov explained the situation and the reason the Supreme Court judge suspended the app. The reason is quite funny.

“On behalf of our team, I apologize to the Brazilian Supreme Court for our negligence. We definitely could have done a better job. We complied with an earlier court decision in late February and responded with a suggestion to send future takedown requests to a dedicated email address. Unfortunately, our response must have been lost, because the Court used the old general-purpose email address in further attempts to reach us. As a result, we missed its decision in early March that contained a follow-up takedown request. Luckily, we have now found and processed it, delivering another report to the Court today.” Durov

In other words, Durov or his team failed to check the email address where the Supreme Court sent the takedown requests.

But the ban has a lot of political contexts. As mentioned, it’s being used by many supporters of the current president of Brazil to spread disinformation.

The Supreme Court Judge who ordered the ban is one of Bolsonoro’s known political opponents. The judge is overseeing and issuing court orders targeting the president and his allies.

But Mr. Bolsonoro clapped back at the judge and vowed not to comply with his rulings.

Brazil is a democratic country. Thus, blocking this popular app is unusual.

However, some authorities in this country vowed to hold Internet companies liable for the spread of lies that could influence the presidential elections, which will happen in October.

Mr. Durov has already apologized to the Supreme Court for his company’s negligence. He asked the court to let the company remedy the situation.

He suggested appointing a representative in Brazil and setting up a framework so the company can easily respond to pressing issues, such as this one.

Across the world, Telegram is known for being a portal for misinformation. The reason for this is that it removes less content on its app, unlike other social networks. It also has features that make it easy for users to spread information (and lies) faster.

