Telegram allegedly surrendered user data to authorities

Image Credit: Guardian

Report making the rounds has revealed that Telegram seems to have bowed to government pressure to give up personal information to the Federal Criminal Police Office of Germany. This is contrary to the company’s age-long policy of not compromising user-data. This report, if true, could affect the confidence of an app that has the respect of over 500 million monthly active users across the world.

The data reportedly in question belongs to suspect suspects that are involved in crimes related to terrorism and child abuse. Perhaps, the Federal Criminal Police Office of Germany were able to have easy access to the data due to the nature of the crime—terrorism and child abuse are not treated with kid gloves. According to XDA Developers, this is the first time that Telegram is releasing information to the German police.

Telegram does not house its data in a single place—the company, according to report locates its data in London, Singapore, and San Francisco. This makes it very difficult for authorities to have access to Telegram’s data. However, that is not to say the company will not bow to persistent pressure from individual governments, especially when it has to do with terrorism and child abuse.

There has been no official statement from Telegram about how this happened. However, it is bound to cause tension among users especially since there are very few alternatives when it comes to end-to-end encryption.

In other news, Telegram founder Pavel Durov has confirmed through his channel that a paid offering will be launched this month. There have been much speculations surrounding the app’s plans to add premium service. Durov’s post has, however, put that to rest, and users can now look forward to a premium version later this month.

Telegram, according to Durov, was not keen on a premium service; but had to bow to pressure as more users continue to demand for more features and upgrades.

Unlike other social media platforms where users who have not subscribed to premium service do not get to access some paid features, Telegram plans to extend some benefits to them. For example, the ability to view “extra large” documents, media and stickers sent by paid users, or add premium reactions if they have already been pinned to a chat.

As reported by TechCrunch, a price of $4.99 per month has been speculated based on the beta app. We expect more clarity in the coming days leading to the launch of the premium service. As expected, however, it is going to change a lot of things—because users have had access to quality and regular updates from Telegram.

