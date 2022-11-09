Telegram adds video message transcription

Share the joy

Telegram has continued in its incredible tradition of rolling out new features on a regular. The chat app has rolled out some handy new features for both paid and free users.

Premium users will now have access to transmission of video messages. Previously, the feature was only limited to voice messages, but will now be available on videos as well. Sometimes, you find yourself a noisy environment where you can barely grab the audio of the clip. With video transcription, however, that should not be a problem anymore.

Telegram has also rolled out ‘Topics,’ a new feature that helps some of the issues bothering groups with lots of members. Groups with over 200 members can toggle Topics to set aside a portion of the group for a topic you are interested in, reports Android Police.

Text resizing is another new feature launched by Telegram. When it is enabled, you can easily adjust the size of your texts across replies, headers, and previews.

A couple of minor design changes have also been effected by Telegram. Some of these changes include, animated placeholders when waiting for messages to load, and a new animation when swiping left to reply within a chat.

In June, Telegram launched a voice to text feature to make using its app even easier and more fun. The voice to text feature will serve a useful purpose, and will specifically come to good use when you do not feel like listening to audio. The feature, according to Telegram, can be improved by constantly rating transactions.

Telegram did not state if the voice to text feature is exclusive to premium users alone, but surely, this is one feature to look out for. For the record, it is the only chat app with such a feature; making Telegram one good app when it comes to unique features.

The company also announced that it had clocked 700 million users. This is all-thanks to regular updates and lovely features like the voice to text one that has just been added.

A couple of months ago, Telegram added support for crypto payments on its platform. The new addition could make crypto payments on Telegram more mainstream.

Telegram’s toncoin token is managed by the TON Foundation, and has enabled fee-free payments. This update allows you to send crypto to other users using toncoin [TON] within the app. You can now also buy bitcoin within the Telegram app.

