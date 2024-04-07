Telegram adds new business features in latest updates

Share the joy

While Telegram may not be as popular as WhatsApp, the chat app is nonetheless one of those apps you always find on a lot of devices. Going forward, businesses can now communicate with their customers through Telegram, following some newly added features.

Anybody can easily convert their account into a business account to get access to the new features, which will make it easier for customers to find and contact them.

Businesses will be able to display their working hours on their profile and pin their location on a map. The display of their working hours will enable customers to know when to contact a business.

Businesses will also be able to customize their start page and display information about their products and services on empty chats. This will give customers a glimpse of what is in stock before they get in touch.

Telegram business accounts will also be able to craft and save preset messages that can later be sent as quick replies to customers.

Businesses can also use the Telegram Bot to chat with customers, though, this can be very frustrating to the customers sometimes.

All the newly released features are free but only available to Telegram Premium accounts, which cost $5/m.

Telegram launched its Premium product in 2022, giving users the option to pay a monthly fee of $5 for additional features.

At the time, the company said:

“By subscribing to Telegram Premium, users unlock doubled limits, 4 GB file uploads, faster downloads, exclusive stickers and reactions, improved chat management – and a whole lot more.”

Some of the features that came along with the initial launch include:

Ability to create 1,000 channels: Premium subscribers are allowed the chance to create 1,000 channels. They can create 20 chat folders and save up to 10 stickers. And add four accounts to Telegram.

No ads: Premium users are spared annoying ads, which are usually shown on large channels.

More ways to react to messages: Premium users will have access to more emojis and some new favorites. They will also be able to change their default chat folder so that the platform opens in a custom folder. Premium users can also archive and mute new chats to organize the busiest chat lists.

