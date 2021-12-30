Telegram adds bigger emoji reactions and message reactions

Share the joy













Telegram never disappoints when it comes to regular updates. The chat app is always out with updates; and is the reason it keeps getting better. Telegram on Thursday added a slew of new features including bigger emoji reactions and message reactions.

Today’s update is the 12th in the outgoing year, and brings message reactions. This is one feature millions of Telegram users have been yearning for in years. The chat app was the first to launch animated and interactive emoji. With today’s addition, some of those emoji become available as reactions to share feelings and feedback—without sending any messages.

Going forward, you can send reactions that attach messages instead of sending as your own message. The feature currently works with six emojis, including thumbs up, thumbs down, heart, fire, party, and star-eyes.

If you are using iOS, you can customize this list to include several other options. The option to do this is not currently available on Android, but I am sure this will be added in future update. There is also a “default reaction” gesture that allows you to double-tap a message to add a reaction—with the ability to customize too.

The new update also adds the ability to add flair to your conversations on Telegram by putting more emphasis on its animated emojis. The new animated emoji effects is now much larger and more intricate on the screen, but only in one-on-one chats.

Today’s update also brings in-app translation for messages. The feature works on all Android devices, but only iPhones running iOS 15 or higher.

In other news, Telegram is reportedly testing iMessage-like reactions. The feature has made its way into the iOS beta of the app, and we could be seeing it soon. The upcoming test was shared in the Telegram subreddit.

The Telegram app in the test, spotted by some users, has gained a default selection of 11 reaction emoji that will make it easier to share how you feel about a message. Some of these new additions include thumbs up, thumbs down, heart, laughter, and party popper.

In groups, it is possible to see who reacted with which emoji, and admins will be able to disable the feature on a per-group or per-channel basis. Android Police reports that it is also possible to allow only a small selection of reaction emoji.

When triggered, each of the reactions is followed by a playful animation, with the fire emoji burning up and the thumbs-up reaction spawning a slew of differently colored thumbs from its epicenter.

