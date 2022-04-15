Share the joy

Technologies That Power Voice Assistant

While it may appear simple and easy to just talk to a computer such as voice apps to carry out a particular task and they just get to process it and perform what they are supposed to do with so much ease. There is therefore no doubt that behind this functionality are some technologies that ensure the actual operation of the voice assistants which can also be called voice apps. The technologies used to ensure the accuracy and efficiency of voice assistant includes voice recognition and artificial intelligence.

Voice recognition, from its name, implies the ability to recognize and accurately interpret voices and this works by picking an analog signal from the user’s voice and making sure it is turned into a digital signal. After that, the computer as well picks the digital signal and attempts to match it up with words and sentences to recognize the user’s intention. In doing this, the computer needs a database of existing words and phrases in an assigned language to be able to accurately match the digital signal. Pattern recognition is what it means to check the input signal with the existing database, and the basic force and operations behind this technology in voice assistants or voice apps are voice recognition.

Another important technology to look at in technologies that powers voice apps are what is called Artificial Intelligence, and in simple terms, this is using machines to simulate and replicate what human intelligence can produce, four approaches were that accurately defined what machine does concerning what humans can do, these for approaches where thinking humanly, thinking rationally, acting humanly, and acting rationally, while the first two deal with reasoning, the second two deal with actual behavior. Artificial Intelligence is seen as a computer system created to do tasks that fundamentally require human interaction. However, these systems can improve upon themselves using machine learning, and this is more like a subset of the main set which is artificial intelligence.

Machine learning is where programs are created without the usage of human developers manually creating the program. Instead of having to write out the exact and complete program on their own, the human developer creates Artificial Intelligence patterns to learn and then gives Artificial Intelligence a large volume of data to work through and study. So instead of having a particular rule to stick to, Artificial Intelligence searches out patterns within this data and uses it to keep improving its existing functions.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

