8 Tech Gifts for Dog Lovers

The gift-giving season is finally here. Are you excited? Probably not because of the pandemic. It may be the worst year in modern history. But it’s almost over.

As you’re trying to search for gift items online, please don’t forget to include the four-legged friends of your two-legged colleagues.

In this post, you’ll find some of the best tech gifts for dog lovers.

Why technology?

Technology isn’t only for humans. Dogs can also benefit from our today’s technology. These tech gadgets will keep the puppies safe and healthy.

Best Tech Gifts for Dog Lovers

1) Pet Monitoring Camera

Dog owners can watch their pet in full HD video. Petcubes Bites that you can find on Amazon isn’t only a pet monitoring device but also a treat dispenser.

This dispenser lets you throw a piece of food at your dog even when you’re not at home.

You can connect the device to an app on your phone. While you’re out and about, you can look at your dog through an HD camera with a 160-degree viewing angle.

It has night vision, too, so you can look at your pet remotely if he’s hiding in the dark.

You can also talk to your dog as this device comes with a 4-microphone array and speaker.

It also comes with smart sound and motion alerts, so you get notified in real-time if your pet is active.

This device can also recognize if another person is in the room.

2) Digital ID Tags

The old pet tag will no longer work these days. How about getting a digital pet ID instead?

If you ever lose your dog or cat for some reason, you will get alerts if someone found it. The person who found your dog can scan the QR code embedded on the back of the metal dog tag.

Immediately after checking, you will get notified.

But don’t worry about the information that the person can find about your dog. You can customize the details you wish to share to be public when scanned.

3) Automatic Food Dispenser

Gone are the days when you have to set aside what you’re doing to feed your dog. With an automatic food dispenser, you can easily feed your pet at any time from anywhere. That’s why it’s one of the perfect tech gifts for dog lovers.

So, if you forget to leave something for your best friend before heading out, you can schedule or adjust your pet’s meals wherever you are.

However, it requires that you connect the feeder to your Wi-Fi at home so you can do all those things.

You can even connect it to your Amazon Echo device if you have any. In that way, you can ask Alexa to feed your pet.

And if it’s low on kibble, you can buy more on your way home. Or you can automatically reorder your pet’s food through a replenishment program.

4) Vacuum Cleaner

As a dog owner, you know how challenging it is to keep your house free of pet hair. Unfortunately, pets fear the sound of vacuum cleaners.

But you can still clean your house with a vacuum cleaner and keep your home free of pet hair without terrifying your pets.

It’s possible through a smart vacuum robot. It’s quieter compared to a traditional vacuum cleaner.

Furthermore, it’s more effective in picking up pet hair. Plus, you don’t have to vacuum every day.

Pick a smart vacuum cleaner that has a high-efficiency filter to trap 99% of pet allergens.

Since it’s a smart vacuum cleaner, it can learn from your cleaning habits to give you personalized schedules.

5) Fitness Tracker

If there’s Fitbit for humans, there’s a fitness tracker for dogs or cats. It’s a GPS tracker that monitors your pet’s activity every day.

It’ll help you analyze whether or not it’s getting a sufficient amount of physical activity.

It can also track when you last feed it. This is similar to Fitbit and other fitness trackers.

However, the creators designed it for canines. What’s great is that you can link it to your fitness tracker, like Apple Watch and Fitbit. In that way, you can track your and your pet’s progress together.

6) Smart Bed

During summer, your dogs or cats can get uncomfortable because of the weather. A smart bed can retain heat to keep your dog or cat warm.

This bed requires you to fill it with water to keep your puppy cool. It doesn’t absorb the heat.

Rather, it radiates the heat back to the floor surface, so your pet stays cool. This type of bed can also be a permanent spot for your dog.

Choose a smart dog bed that you can place inside or outside your house.

7) Electric Fence

It won’t replace a real fence, though. Instead, an electric fence provides a hassle-free method to restrain your pet. You can choose the perimeter distance.

However, you need to train your dog to stay within the permitted space. Once you correctly taught it, this electric fence can work well in your living situation.

Choose a portable fence. In that way, you can take it to a hotel that allows dogs. Or you can use it while camping with your family and friends.

The trick with this fence is to train your pet to the fence.

8) Dog Treadmill

If there’s a treadmill for humans, there’s a treadmill for dogs. This is ideal if you own a large breed. It will help in keeping your pet in tip-top shape.

In that case, even if the weather won’t permit you to walk your dog outside, your dog will still get the regular exercise it needs.

It’s also ideal if you live in a snowy winter region.

Conclusion

Pampering your dogs is now more comfortable with these tech gifts for dog lovers. Even if you have a busy schedule, they can help you take care of your dogs.

Try one of these tech gifts for dog lovers to monitor dogs, feed them, etc.

What do you think of this list of tech gifts for dog lovers? Do you have something to add? Please add them to the comments section below.