Taliban Websites are Down: Reasons are Still Vague

The Taliban official websites are shielded by Cloudflare.

Minimizing Digital Reach

On Friday, Taliban-operated websites went offline. This came after many tech companies are moving to minimize the group’s digital reach after it took over Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday.

Those official websites are available in Pashto, Urdu, Arabic, and English languages. They are used by the group to relay their messages to people in and out of Afghanistan.

The reason they are not available is still nebulous. What’s clear here is that the websites are using Cloudflare, which is a major Internet service provider.

Cloudflare hasn’t responded yet to comment. It’s known to be inflexible when it comes to censoring sites of its customers because of their content. However, some exceptions are made.

For instance, the provider removed the protection of the Daily Stormer causing the site to go offline. It was a neo-Nazi site used to plan a violent rally in Virginia.

After a shooting in Texas, Cloudflare ceased serving 8chan, a message board. It was reported that the killer posted a message to the said board to explain his purpose.

It’s possible that Cloudflare decided that it’s not worth the trouble to work with the Taliban. Tech companies are under pressure from the US government. They will be penalized if they provide support to terrorist groups.

What Cloudflare is doing now may be to limit the group’s access to hosting services.

WhatsApp Groups in Afghanistan

In addition to its official websites, the Taliban also used WhatsApp groups to relay messages about its takeover. Some of the groups, however, disappeared.

“BREAKING: Two days after discussing Taliban’s dangerous online presence with WaPo, all of the Taliban’s official websites in various languages are down. Group also being wiped off WhatsApp, one of its most important platforms. Official accounts still housed on Twitter, though.”

Even though those sites are down, some key members of the group continue to operate on Twitter. One of the members has over 370,000 followers.

Twitter still allows them to use the platform. The company stated that it’s committed to providing a platform for journalists and human rights workers. These protected groups are using Twitter to share their messages about Afghanistan.

On Thursday, Facebook released new tools to assist people in Afghanistan to secure their accounts because of the reports that the Taliban are searching and seizing phones to find photos of the Afghan army or the collapsed Afghan government.

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media also banned all Taliban content.

US agencies that operated in Afghanistan are also scrubbing websites to protect Afghans with US ties. Some photos and articles could provide information to the Taliban about the Afghans who interacted with the US agencies.

The scrubbing campaign started late last week when the Afghan security forces completely failed and it was clear that the terrorist group has been successfully taking over the country faster than most official predictions.

The safety of Afghans who supported the US government is of utmost importance to the government.

