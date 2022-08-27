T-Mobile and Space X Teaming Up to End Mobile End Zones

Share the joy

T-mobile phones will start connecting to Starlink for free next year.

SpaceX Launching Starlink Satellites

Both companies announced that these satellites can connect directly to the carrier’s phones over cellular brands. They want to enable global roaming where satellite coverage exists. The service may be added for free if you have an existing T-Mobile plan.

Mobile will Utilize Industry Standard

Mike Sievert of T-Mobile said that the concept is like placing a cellular tower in the sky. The mobile will not know it is connecting to space. The phone will use industry-standard technology communication protocols. Thus, the phone will think that it is connected to a cell tower.

Up to 4MB/Second

This type of connection can get rid of mobile dead zones. Mobile phones could get up to 4 MB per second connection across a certain coverage area.

It will be enough for you to text, send MMS, and use select messaging apps when there’s a clear view of the sky. It is possible to even without traditional service available.

The satellite to cellular service will be available in the US, Hawaii, parts of Alaska, and Puerto Rico. The service will launch in beta by the end of next year.

Soon, it will include data.

Elon Musk said that the second-gen Starlink satellites that will launch in 2023 will broadcast services using T-Mobile’s mid-band PCS spectrum.

The antennas of these new satellites will be 5 to 6 meters across to allow new connections. SpaceX plans to launch the equipment through the Starship rocket.

Musk added that you can play a bit of video if there are only a few people in the cell zone. Messaging app operators will have to partner with Starlink and T-Moble for the apps to recognize the connection.

When that happens, the apps can work with the connection once it launches.

The connection could work without accessing Starlink’s full satellite constellation. It could use the intermittent connection to obtain basic coverage. But you need to wait half an hour for the message to go through.

The two companies are seeking alliances with other mobile carriers around the world that are willing to have reciprocal spectrum sharing agreements.

In that way, their customers can link up with SpaceX. And if you’re a T-Mobile customer, you could use the connection even when you are in other counties.

Tesla will also be using the technology to provide premium connectivity features for its electric vehicles. For now, Tesla is using the network of AT&T for life traffic visualization, music streaming, and satellite-view maps, among other things.

Included in T-Mobile Plans for Free

T-Mobile wants the service to be included in its most popular plans for free. But it is not official yet. The company may change its mind.

But the mobile carrier wants to make it available to customers with low-cost plans for a certain fee that is lower than the existing connectivity services.

Current phones of its subscribers can use the network without special equipment. Although it is an advantage, T-Mobile does not own the rights to the spectrum worldwide.

