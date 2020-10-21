Sweden Bans Huawei and ZTE from its 5G Networks

It’s the latest country to join several other European countries that have already banned Huawei and ZTE.

Huawei is one of the biggest telecom suppliers in the world. But lately, it has met restrictions and bans from numerous countries. The US was the first one to forbid the use of Huawei networking equipment. Other countries in Europe followed suit.

It began in 2018. Key officials in the US warned about the telecom’s spying abilities. The following year, the country banned Huawei and ZTE.

The FBI director raised his concerns about the risk of permitting foreign governments that don’t share American values to have the power inside the country’s telecom networks.

Australia, Japan, Taiwan, New Zealand, and many others followed the US in excluding the said telco’s equipment in their 5G rollout plans. And the latest to join the list is Sweden.

However, the China-based telecom may take retaliatory measures that may affect Ericsson’s business in China. Ericsson is a telecom giant based in Sweden.

The company has won contracts from operators in China to supply them with radio equipment for 5G networks. And if the Chinese government fights back, Ericsson and other European vendors will sell less in China.

Sweden’s telecoms regulator gave companies a deadline to get rid of Huawei and ZTE equipment from its infrastructure.

The banning of the said telecom was decided after the officials heed the advice of its armed forces and security services describing China as one of the biggest threats to Sweden.

The decision will apply to the entire 5G network of the country.

European governments are tightening their controls on companies based in China that build 5G networks after diplomatic pressure from the US.

Huawei continued to deny that its technology can pose a national security risk.

In July, the UK ordered all Huawei equipment to be eliminated from its 5G network by 2027. It’s one of the first European nations to do so.

A spokesperson of Huawei commented that there are no facts that can support these allegations. Huawei added that the banning is based on conjecture, which is unfair and unacceptable.

With the banning of Huawei and ZTE, it leaves network operators with fewer options. It may also slow down the rollout of 5G.

The banning of these Chinese telecoms may be an advantage to Ericsson and Nokia. But both companies declined to comment on what they think about the national security issues regarding Huawei and ZTE.

But other European countries have already rolled out their 5G networks using Huawei equipment. These countries stated that there’s insufficient evidence that these Chinese companies do pose a national security threat. Thus, they won’t blacklist them.

Even though the UK banned Huawei to build core parts of its network, it allowed the Chinese telecom to help in implementing access networks.

A Problem for European Companies

The ban caused a dilemma for many European telecom companies. They could either use Huawei as one of its suppliers to help in quickly rolling out 5G networks or they could ban it. With its high-quality equipment, Huawei is one of the important players in the 5G market.