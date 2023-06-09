Share the joy

Successfully Incorporating the AI Universe with Business Operations

There are some services that are already using a combination of these types of AI, such as Zillow with their “Zestimate” feature. Features like these have been made possible thanks to an increase in funding for AI related projects. In 2023, it was projected that global spending on artificial intelligence technology by both governments and businesses would surpass $500 billion. Part of this increase in funding is due to the multiple subcategories of AI that are gaining traction in the industry. Software types like generative AI, predictive analytics, natural language processing, and computer vision all have played a big role in economic development through technology.

Artificial intelligence is a very versatile new type of technology that has many capabilities and responsibilities in our society. Today, there are three main types of AI that dominate the conversation: Machine learning, deep learning, and expert systems. Machine learning enables machines to learn from data and experience without being manually programmed. Deep learning deals with higher complexity patterns and datasets. Expert systems are able to mimic human exert decision-making, but are not self-aware. Many experts believe that the future lies in our ability to unify these three types of artificial intelligence.

The state of AI in business is very positive, and is improving exponentially over time. In 2018, the number of AI capabilities used by businesses was an average of 1.9. These figures doubled by 2022 to 3.8 and are projected to double again or more by the end of this year. Not only will the use of AI increase, but also, the investment into it will increase. In fact, the majority of experts predict that investment in artificial intelligence will increase over the next 3 years. Specifically, customer service, call-center automation, and service operation optimization are among the many expected to increase.

It is a common misconception that artificial intelligence is a limited sector of technology, when in reality, there are many other terms and services under the umbrella of AI. As businesses become more well-versed in the AI available, the measurable benefits will only become clearer. Increased efficiency and productivity, greater operating speed, improved monitoring, and enhanced talent management is only the start. For businesses who wish to participate in AI operations, there are endless avenues to find success. From intelligent document processing, to high level softwares like ChatGPT, there is a niche for every business, government and personal operation; it is up to us as the users to harness that power.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

