Subscription-Less Office 2021 is Coming in October

Share the joy













The new release will not have subscription versions of Office.

Launching in October

The subscription-less Office 2021 is a standalone version of its Office 365. It’s launching on October 5, which is the same day that the company releases Windows 11.

Although it has new features, it won’t have all the features that the Microsoft cloud productivity service has.

In February, Microsoft stated that it would release Office 2021 later this year. But on Thursday, it announced that it’s going to ship Office 2021 on October 5.

The company didn’t affirm more information about its pricing in addition to that it said in February. In that case, it’s still not planning to change its prices for the latest release.

Thus, the cheapest version of its Office 2021 will be $150. It’s the same price that the company charges for its Office Home and Student 2019. Microsoft will be releasing versions of its Office 2021 to Mac and Windows users.

What’s in the Perpetual Version?

This subscription-less Office is standalone. It means that it’s a one-time purchase or commonly known as a perpetual version of its Office software.

Microsoft designed it for customers who don’t need ongoing updates being released for Microsoft 265 subscription. It’s also built for those who don’t want to pay for an ongoing subscription. Or they simply don’t want to move to the cloud even though it has plenty of benefits.

“With this release, we will bring Office and Windows into alignment in support of the same limited scenarios. Both Office LTSC and Windows 10 LTSC will remain governed by the Fixed Lifecycle Policy. Both products will be supported for five years, and both the next perpetual version of Office LTSC and Windows 10 LTSC will be released in the second half of this calendar year.” – Microsoft Blog Post

What Features are Included?

The company didn’t state the features that would be part of the Office 2021 consumer version. But its commercial version will have accessibility improvements and capabilities. It will even have dark mode support.

The commercial version won’t have cloud-based capabilities, such as AI-driven automation in Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. It also won’t have real-time collaboration.

Furthermore, the said version will be shipped without Skype for Business. But businesses can download the app in the Download Center. Instead, the version will be shipped with the Microsoft Teams app to enable customers to try out this experience if they want to.

It won’t be Microsoft’s last perpetual release. The company will continue to invest in technology that will make it easier for customers to adapt to Microsoft 365.

Last year, it released a device-based offer for Microsoft 265. It delivers a user-based experienced for organizations that depend on shared workstations. And late in 2020, it released extended offline access to support relief workers and other people who can’t go online for months at a time.

Microsoft 365 provides secure Office experiences. And the company continues to add new features.

Office 2021 is an upgrade from Office 2019.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

