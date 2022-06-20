Subscription-Based Telegram Premium is Now Available and It Costs Less Than $5 a Month

Share the joy

It includes faster downloads, exclusive stickers, and many more.

Telegram Premium Service Rolling Out

Earlier this month, Telegram announced its premium service. It gives users more features, speed, and resources. The paid tier is available at $4.99 a month. Telegram stated:

“By subscribing to Telegram Premium, users unlock doubled limits, 4 GB file uploads, faster downloads, exclusive stickers and reactions, improved chat management – and a whole lot more.”

Larger Downloads

One of the main features of Telegram Premium is the ability to upload larger files and media up to 2 GB. Subscribers can also enjoy unlimited storage through its Telegram Cloud. They can also send 4 GB files. But all Telegram users can download large documents, whether or not they subscribed to the paid service.

1,000 Channels

Another feature that Premium subscribers can enjoy is the limits on channels they can create. Free users can only join up to 500 channels. But Premium subscribers are capped at 1,000 channels. They can create 20 chat folders, and save up to 10 stickers. And add four accounts to Telegram.

Library of Premium Stickers

These are other perks that Premium subscribers can enjoy. The library of stickers comes with exclusive emoji reactions and full-screen animations. It also includes animated profile photos.

Subscribers can also use the text conversion feature for voice messages. It’s a useful feature if you don’t have headphones. You can rate the transcriptions to assist the platform in improving the feature.

Unlock More Ways to React to Messages

Premium subscribers can enjoy more ways to react to certain messages. It comes with more than 10 new emojis and some new favorites.

Then, there’s the ability to organize a chat list. That is, you change your default chat folder so that the platform opens on a custom folder. You can also archive and mute new chats to organize the busiest chat lists.

Last week, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov’s stated that the free features will remain free. And if you are not a non-subscriber, the new features won’t affect the experience. The CEO also promised that the platform will continue to develop new features for free users. The latest update includes the verified badges in chats. It allows public groups to enable join requests. It also adds improvements specific to the platform.

No Ads to Deal With

If you’re a Premium subscriber, you can enjoy using Telegram with no ads. Sponsored Messages are shown on large channels. They are ads that support the operating costs of the platform. But if you subscribe to the paid tier, you will no longer have to deal with them.

The latest update makes Telegram faster and stronger. It eliminates bugs while improving speed. It also expands minor features. For iOS users, they get smoother animations at 120 FPS throughout the app. Android users, on the other hand, will enjoy better audio-video quality in messages. They can also set alternative ap icons.

For Telegram:

“Today is an important day in the history of Telegram – marking not only a new milestone, but also the beginning of Telegram’s sustainable monetization. We believe that Telegram’s development should be driven primarily by its users, not advertisers. This way our users will always remain our main priority.”

