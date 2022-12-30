Study Shows Apple Watch Can Predict Stress Levels

Share the joy

Apple Watch Sensors are Accurate

Apple Watch rules the smartwatch category. It’s a premium-built smartwatch, hence, the expensive price. But the cost is justifiable.

A new study shows that the Watch can accurately track the stress levels of a user. Thanks to its heart rate sensors.

Apple is yet to introduce a stand-alone stress monitoring device. But its wearable can already track stress-related metrics.

The Watch has heart rate variability (HRV). This is a significant metric that third-party apps are already using to monitor stress levels.

However, the company doesn’t use the data for stress monitoring.

In a new study, researchers found that the Watch could precisely monitor stress. The study utilized six ECG readings each day with participants. This will help create HRV measurements to monitor their stress levels.

“Overall, the results presented here suggest that, with further development and refinement, Apple Watch ECG sensor data could be used to develop a stress prediction tool.”

But the researchers concluded that the Watch doesn’t have the “predictive power to accurately predict the “stress states” as of yet.”

Apple has no Stress score feature on its platform. But other wearable brands have offered it. Fitbit, for instance, has heart trade variability (HRV). It can determine a stress score and employ EDA sensors to help you track indications of stress.

Garmin too has an HRV derivation model to evaluate the stress levels of the wearers. This watch utilizes HR data to know the intervals between each beat.

With this study, Apple might offer a stress monitoring feature on its platform. It may introduce a more robust feature to monitor stress that uses sensors such as EDA.

Next-Gen AirPods

Or it could introduce next-gen AirPods that could read EEG signals. It could offer a better mental health monitoring platform.

There’s no doubt that the Apple Watch can help in accurately monitoring the stress levels of the wearers. Its sensors are insane and they have impressive algorithms in place.

Apple Watches can also track oxygen, ECG, heart rate, high-rate alerts, and many more. With these features, there’s no doubt people are choosing the Watch over other smartwatches.

Thus, if you’re a real fitness lover, you can get a lot of value from a Watch.

Even though Apple Watch doesn’t have the best battery life, it’s still more durable than other smartwatches. The latest Watches are made of 100% recycled aluminum, stainless steel, and brushed titanium.

With the Sapphire display, it’s difficult to scratch it.

The durability of the Watch allows you to wear it to any activity like hiking, trekking, cycling, and many more. It can withstand harsh environments sans significant damage.

Plus, it offers a selection of cool apps for different tasks. You can store up to 32GB of your favorite music from Spotify or YouTube Music.

Besides its accurate HR reading, Apple Watch can also provide you with accurate location tracking. It’s handy when you’re out for a walk in the evening or hiking nearby.

With all of these benefits, it’s no wonder Apple Watch is the best overall smartwatch on the market.

