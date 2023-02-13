Students have less engagement post-COVID, says latest Wiley research

Share the joy

Student engagement is becoming a bigger problem for colleges and universities post-COVID-19. Many students feeling unmotivated, insecure and uncertain about their futures, according to new research from Wiley.

Photo by Armin Rimoldi on Pexels.com

Wiley’s State of the Student 2023 report suggests financial and emotional stress are key causes of disengagement. This makes it hard for students to select a major, maintain interest in their classes and even stay in school.

The survey covered thousands of college students and instructors across the U.S.

“Students are facing a wide range of financial and emotional challenges in today’s new normal,” said Matt Leavy, Wiley Executive Vice President.

“These challenges are leading to disengagement that threatens their success and the outcomes and objectives of the schools serving them. Students will need extra support to remain in school, stay engaged and ultimately meet their academic and career goals.”

Financial and Emotional Stress

The main reasons students took a gap year or dropped out of school were financial and emotional insecurity.

The findings show a growing percentage of students are struggling to pay for tuition and materials (51%, an increase of 7% from a similar survey last year) and living expenses (43%, up 14% from last year). Nearly half of undergraduates say they are experiencing declining mental and emotional health.

Thus, more students are working while in school and delaying their education to support themselves and their family. And they also take care of their emotional health challenges.

The majority (53%) acknowledge they find it challenging to retain all their class material. Nearly half (48%) are concerned about being able to keep up with their class work.

Over the past year, students have grown more uncertain about choosing their field of study. Two in ten (21%) are saying they are unsure about what major to declare. This is more than double the percentage of last year.

Despite the return to in-person instruction, more than half (55%) of undergraduates admit they’re likely to struggle with staying engaged and interested in their classes. Two-thirds (66%) of instructors identify keeping students engaged as a challenge.

Students are widely looking for a career-connected educational experience that teaches them real-world skills and experiences. They focus on finding jobs after graduation and want to know their education is preparing them well for their future careers.

Recent Wiley research suggests a skills-based approach in the college classroom might be well received by employers.

The data point to a rapidly widening skills gap in the U.S. More companies are having a difficult time finding workers who have the skills needed to fill their open jobs.

The data in this report are based on surveys completed by 5,258 students and 2,452 college instructors in North America in August 2022.

The vast majority (89%) of students were undergraduates with the rest (11%) being graduate students who attend four-year public universities (64%), four-year private schools (20%), two-year public schools (13%), or vocational or technical institutions (3%).

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

