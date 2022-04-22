Stripe brings crypto support to Twitter

Share the joy

Image Credit: PYMNTS

Stripe has announced that it is rolling out crypto payment support to Twitter. according to the payment giant, crypto payouts will be added to Connect, its programmatic [API-based] payouts platform. Twitter users will be the first to benefit from this feature by making payments in crypto.

The Twitter rollout will support payouts in USDC, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar.

“This will enable many people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to hold dollars to do so,” notes Stripe per TechCrunch. Payouts will take place over the Polygon network, Stripe said; and this was partly chosen because of low fees, Ethereum integration and “broad wallet compatibility” covering MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet and Rainbow. “Once creators receive their earnings, they can hold their balance on Polygon, or choose to bridge to Ethereum and exchange it into another currency,” Stripe added. “We plan to add support for additional rails and payout currencies over time.”

Lately, Twitter’s focus has always been how to encourage creators. The social media giant has creating various means by which creators can monetize content on the platform. The Stripe crypto support makes it easy to connect creators who work with more crypto-related content.

“Twitter is where people go to have conversations about what’s happening. We’re focused on helping creators who drive those conversations earn money and connect with their audiences in new ways. We’re excited to begin offering crypto payouts to creators via Stripe so they have more choice in how they get paid,” said Esther Crawford, Twitter’s product lead for creators, in a statement per TechCrunch.

Non-fungible tokens better known as NFT is gaining a lot of momentum. Social media platforms are gradually positioning their platforms be a part of it. Not to be left out, Twitter recently added a way for users to authenticate NFT tokens by means of a profile picture.

Not everyone is into crypto; but it has become imperative that certain measures are put in place to inform the public. Twitter is integrating digital jewelries via a special “soft hexagon” shape around them.

In the first phase of its launch, Twitter is supporting several crypto wallets that users can connect to their profiles and verify that their tokens are non-fungible variety. Some of these wallets include: Trust Wallet; Argent; Rainbow; MetaMask; Coinbase Wallet; and Ledger Live.

When the profile pictures of some user’s flash one of the hexagon images, you can find out more about their items by clicking on the hexagon profile picture, select ViewNFT details and find out information about the “NFT owner, NFT description, collection, properties, and additional details.”

