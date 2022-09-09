Steve Job’s Daughter Eve Mocks iPhone 14 Updates by Sharing a Meme (and Deleting It)

Share the joy

Even Jobs shared a meme that mocked the newly launched iPhones.

https://www.apple.com/iphone-14-pro/

Not-So-Subtle Shade

Apple introduced its new devices during its Far Out event.

After the launch, though, Eve Jobs shared a meme on her Instagram account showing the image of a man who was holding a shirt similar to the one he is wearing.

Eve captioned the photo, “Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today.”

But Eve isn’t the only one who feels that the company only offered upgrades similar to the previous model yet it still wants people to pay hundreds of dollars for it.

Customers also believe that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus only feature a few changes compared to iPhone 13. In other words, the upgrades are not worth it.

iPhone 14 is a 6.1-inch phone while the iPhone Plus features a 6.7-inch display. But they have the same chip as iPhone 13 Pro.

Is iPhone 14 Really the Same as iPhone 13?

If you buy iPhone 14 Pro, you will get the most advantages. The smartphone has a 48-megapixel camera with a faster A16 processor. Apple called the redesign Dynamic Island.

The new models also include an always-on-display so you can view your notifications even when your phone is locked.

Choosing the standard version of the iPhone 14 will give you a new action mode that stabilizes videos. It also comes with a car-crash feature, which is similar to the latest Apple Watch. And during an emergency, users can send SOS messages through satellite connectivity. Although you can buy a larger, 6.7-inch display, Apple failed to introduce a mini version.

The new model has longer battery life. Its larger light sensors let you capture things even at low light.

However, for many, these are just a few upgrades. You can understand Eve Job’s dig. Critics also pointed out that the new models have the same screen size, CPU, storage, refresh rate, and cameras as the iPhone 13, which was introduced last year.

iPhone 14 starts at $799 and it is available on September 16. If you want the bigger version, you must be ready to shell out $899 but you will have to wait until October 7 to get your hands on the said device.

New Apple Watch

In addition to iPhone 14, the company also introduced 3 new Apple Watch models. The Apple Watch Series 8 comes with advanced cycling tracking features, including vital information about ovulation.

It also includes crash detection. If the device detects a car crash, it will connect you to emergency services.

The new version still has an 18-hour battery life. But if you want to extend it to 36 hours, you can enable the low-power mode.

AirPods Pro 2

Apple also launched a new AirPods Pro with 6 hours of listening time. Many expected that the 2022 Airpods Pro will have a total redesign. But the new device looks pretty much the same as the 2019 model.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

