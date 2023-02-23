Spotify’s New AI “DJ” to Offer Commentary on Music

Share the joy

Spotify AI DJ

Amid the rise of interest in AI tools, Spotify introduced DJ. It’s a new feature that utilizes AI to curate music. It can even offer commentary on artists and music.

It’s still in beta. Spotify described it as your personalized AI guide that mixes songs you might like.

“It will sort through the latest music and look back at some of your old favorites—maybe even resurfacing that song you haven’t listened to for years. It will then review what you might enjoy and deliver a stream of songs picked just for you. And what’s more, it constantly refreshes the lineup based on your feedback.” – Spotify

The music streaming service has been providing personalization technology to its users. The DJ feature is a mixture of personalization technology and generative AI by using OPenAI technology.

As you engage with the new feature, you will get a personalized stream of songs, which will include newer tracks and old favorites. The stream will be refreshed continually. As you listen, you’ll hear some comments related to the song being played.

The app has plenty of personalized playlists. However, it lacks a way to play the music you truly like. It’s different when you use Apple Music. Apple’s music streaming app lets you ask Siri to play your favorite music and it will start personalizing your radio station according to your music preference. This is a more reliable way to jump right into your collection.

Spotify DJ may change the game as it mixes songs you are listening to, including the songs you might have forgotten. It will also play new tunes that fit in with what the AI thinks you will like.

The DJ has an AI voice. It’s generated by Sonantic. Spotify bought this startup last year to generate realistic speech. The voice model was trained to speak like a real human.

Since it’s still in beta and it’s only available in the US and Canada and only Spotify Premium subscribers can use it for now, there’s no way to tell whether this DJ feature works. But it may work if it can pull up the music that the user wants to hear.

Currently, Spotify is already giving its users the music they want to hear. It analyzes listening history and uses it to find stuff that it thinks the user likes and enjoys.

As you frequently use DJ, it can assess your taste in music so it will get better at providing you with tunes you really want to listen to.

At the start, the feature will be an augmentation to your personalized music channel. But as you continue to use it, the app will know what songs you love and which ones you are likely to fall in love with.

How About Spotify HiFi?

Spotify has the habit of introducing a lot of new features. But some of them didn’t see the light of day. Case in point, the HiFi feature. It was introduced two years ago during the Stream on Event. But, up to now, it has not happened yet.

