Spotify wears new look with separate feeds for Music” and “Podcasts & Shows

Spotify is rolling out a fresh new Home look that includes separate feeds for “Music” and Podcasts & Shows.” When next you launch the app, you will notice two feeds at the top of your home screen.

Spotify says the new Music and Podcasts & Shows feeds allow you to easily scroll through the type of content you would love to see at the moment. The new Spotify Music and Podcasts & Shows feeds are now available to Android users, with iOS version to come soon.

“We are launching a new Home experience that includes feeds for both Music and Podcasts & Shows. The feature is currently rolling out to Android users and will soon be available on iOS. By creating these feeds, Spotify will help listeners to easily scroll through the type of content they’re looking for at that moment. The updated interface will make the experience more personalized while allowing users to dig even deeper into their recommendations,” Spotify said in a blog post.

The Music feed gives you quick access to suggestions based on your music taste. The feed will also include album and playlist recommendations, along with buttons, which will make it easy to share, like, and play music. The Podcast & Shows feed, will give you access to new episodes of your favorite shows and personalized podcast recommendations. You will also be able to read episode descriptions, save Your Episodes and start playing podcasts.

In June, Spotify launched a new in-app feature called “Supergrouper” The feature lets you create a supergroup that is made of up to five artists. After creating and naming your group, Spotify will curate a playlist of songs from artists that you have selected. You will get a custom card from Spotify which allows you to share your supergroup on social media.

Supergrouper is a fun way to get a personalized playlist of all your favorite artists while also sharing your idea of a supergroup with friends and with others on social media.

You can access the new feature by visiting https://spotify.com/supergrouper on your phone’s browser. Once you have logged in with your Spotify account, you can start selecting the artists of your choice that will be included in your band. You can choose to let Spotify choose or select random artists for you based on your listening habits. Once a personalized playlist has been created for you featuring music from artists added in your supergroup, you will also get a custom card that can be shared with others.

