Spotify unveils a new desktop experience with three-column UI

Spotify has unveiled a new desktop experience for Mac and PC. The new experience comes with three-column experience including a brand-new look with redesigned ‘Your Library’ and ‘Now Playing’ Views.

The redesign now aligns more with the iOS/Android Spotify app; making it more seamless to “explore, curate, listen to, and organize Spotify on a computer or web browser.”

In a blog post, Spotify notes that the center portion of the desktop UI remains unchanged as “your central hub to browse, discover, and find recommended songs and podcasts.”

On the left-hand side of the app window, users can now find new Your Library, which enables them to quickly access their saved music and podcast collections. This change according to Spotify, helps users to save time, and have a better overview, while also allowing them to more easily switch between playlists.

The Now Playing view, which displays the current song or podcast you are listening to, can now be found on the right-side of the app. Users can even discover more information about the song and artist here, including information on tour dates and merch. This makes it easier to connect with their favorite artists and discover more about them.

Here are some of the useful tips as provided by Spotify in a blog post to help you get along with the new design:

Go compact: By default, you’ll see an expanded view of Your Library. But if you only want to see your playlist icons, you can simply click the “Your Library” button in the top right hand corner to collapse the library.

Search & filter Your Library: Previously, the only way to find playlists was through the search bar—and you had to wade through not only your own content, but results from the entire Spotify catalog. Now, when it’s expanded, our new Library design allows you to toggle through your dedicated music, podcast, and audiobook feeds and search Your Library exclusively.

Customize: We want this experience to fit the way you listen, which is why Your Library and Now Playing can both be resized to take up more or less of the screen.

Pin, drag & drop: You can move and pin the playlists in the Library, as well as drop songs into the editable listed playlists.

