Spotify rolls out video-based learning courses in the UK

Spotify has launched a test of video-based learning courses for users in the UK. It means users can also now learn some new courses on Spotify in addition to being able to listen to music and podcasts on the platform.

The streaming giant has teamed up with a range of content partners, including the BBC Maestro, PLAYvirtuoso, Thinkific Labs Inc. and Skillshare to provide learning courses for users.

For a start, there are four main categories including, making music, getting creative, learning business and healthy living.

“With This Offer, We Are Exploring A Potential Opportunity To Provide Educational Creators With A New Audience Who Can Access Their Video Content, Reaching A Bigger Potential Swath Of Engaged Spotify Users While Expanding Our Catalog,” Spotify said an announcement.

The test courses are currently only available to UK users. Free and premium subscribers will have access to at least two free lessons per course. Regardless of your subscription, users can access each series from $25 to $101. Courses can be accessed either on mobile or desktop.

In December, Spotify laid off some employees for the third time in 2023. The company declared that 1,500 employees, or roughly 17 percent of the total, would be let go.

CEO Daniel Ek attributed the cut to the “challenges ahead.” A decision the company has elected to take rather than doing a smaller downsizing over time.

Ek stated that Spotify will provide healthcare coverage during the layoff period, pay an average of five months’ severance, and offer immigration and career support in order to lessen the impact of the layoff.

In June 2023, Spotify laid off 200 of its employees, specifically its podcast unit. Affected members of staff were handed an invitation for a chat with the HR department. The music streaming company then merged Parcast and Gimlet Studios.

In an internal memo, Sahar Elhabashi, Spotify’s head of the podcast division, said that the company was making changes that would reduce the workforce by 2 percent.

Spotify released a new desktop experience for Mac and PC back in June. Three columns make up the new experience, which also features redesigned “Your Library” and “Now Playing” views.

“Explore, curate, listen to, and organize Spotify on a computer or web browser” is now more seamless thanks to the redesign, which is more in line with the Spotify app for iOS and Android.

