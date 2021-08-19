Spotify rolls out its Music + Talk show format globally

Share the joy













Spotify has expanded its radio-like format to a wider audience—the feature is now accessible globally. Music + Talk, which was launched last fall, is now available to global creators through Spotify’s podcasting software called Anchor.

If you are a creator, and want to offer this type of blended audio experience to your audience, then the ball is in your court. The Music tool in Anchor gives you access to Spotify’s full catalog of 70 million tracks that can be inserted into spoken-word audio programs.

The shows by the way, will be available to both free and premium Spotify listeners. While premium subscribers on Spotify will be able to listen to the complete tracks, free users will only have access to a 30-second preview of the songs—and this has to do with licensing rights.

A couple of months ago, Spotify launched an easy way to parse your liked songs; and the feature is available to both free and premium users. The feature works by allowing you to filter your liked songs by genre and mood.

According to Spotify, this is to enable you to enjoy more of what you like without missing out on the vibe. With the new feature, you will be able to decide what mood you are in and then listen.

In order to be able to use the filter, you will need to have a minimum of 30 liked songs. Once you have that number, simply go to your library, tap the liked songs, and select a filter listed across the top. You will also be able to replace the filter with another one whenever you chose to. Ability to parse your liked songs is currently only available to English-speaking markets, including Canada, the UK, and the US.

A couple of days ago before the feature was launched, Spotify announced its entry into over 80 countries including Nigeria and a host of countries spread across the Caribbean, the Pacific, Asia and Africa. These were markets the streaming giant had never ventured into before, and represent a significant drive into expanding its market base.

Spotify will hope its decision to enter those new markets will bring it as much success as when it entered the Indian and Russian markets where it gained millions of users.

With over 345 million monthly active users in 93 countries and not counting the new markets, Spotify will hope it stands a better chance to compete favorably with Apple and the likes.

