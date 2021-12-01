Spotify rolls out its 2021 Spotify Wrapped with loads of highlights

Share the joy













It is that time of the year when stocks are taken and a general review of activities are made. For Spotify, it is time to roll out the Spotify Wrapped—an opportunity for users to look back ay their year on the app. This year’s version of Spotify Wrapped will highlight listening trends across both music and podcast.

As an artist or a creator, you can check in on all the ways your fans listened. As a matter of fact, this year’s version of Wrapped has undergone a couple of changes. Spotify Wrapped now features Wrapped Blend that lets you compare Wrapped with the support of a friend, support for TikTok sharing, a new in-app Wrapped game, video messages from artists to fans, and more.

Spotify will also bring its live audio chatroom app, Spotify Greenroom, into the Wrapped experience this year with live shows from select artists.

This year’s version is a clear departure to the ones we have had in the past. Usually, Spotify Wrapped looks at top songs, artist, podcasts, and other listening trends in the outgoing year. This year, Spotify will present some Wrapped’s data as cinematic snapshots. What that means is that users will have access to “2021: The Movie.” This pairs your recognizable songs against key moments and scenes from a movie; including the opening credits, a fight scene, an intense montage, a face-off with a rival dance crew, and more.

The 2021 Spotify Wrapped is heavily loaded, and has loads of features to excite you as the year rolls to an end.

In other news, Spotify is testing a TikTok-like new vertical video feed. TikTok’s vertical video feed is one of the most copied features. That means Spotify is not the first to copy it, and maybe not the last.

Spotify has confirmed that it is currently testing the feature within its app. The feature appears as a fourth tab in the navigation bar at the bottom of the Spotify app.

The test was spotted by tech hunter Chris Messina, who posted a video of how the feature looks like on his Twitter page. Messina described the Discover feature as a “pared-down version” of a TikTok-style feed of music videos.

TechCrunch reached out to Spotify, and the company confirmed the test, but gave no further details.

Spotify is tight-lipped about the test; but at least we do know that the company is up to something. Whether this makes it to a global roll out is anyone’s guess; the fact that it is still early stages makes it even more difficult to predict.

