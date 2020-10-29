Spotify Reaches 320 Million Active Users Per Month 

And Spotify now has 144 million paid subscribers.

https://newsroom.spotify.com/2020-10-29/spotify-reports-third-quarter-2020-earnings/

Spotify released its latest earnings period. The service experienced huge growth in its number of subscribers.

It has counted 320 million free active users while it gained 144 million paid users. This is a significant growth from 299 million free users and 138 million paid users last quarter.

It is a 27% increase and it has beaten its own expectations.

Furthermore, the company reported that the number of users listening in their cars and homes is increasing. The number is higher before the pandemic started.

Spotify And Its Rivals

It’s still the number one music streaming service around the world. However, Apple Music is at number two spot with approximately 60 million paid subscribers last year. Unlike Spotify, Apple Music only offers premium subscriptions. But you can try it out for a month free of charge.

Amazon Music is next with 55 million paid subscribers.

Although it has experienced solid growth, it reported a quarterly loss of $118 million. One of the reasons is that it offers discounted plans.

The discounted plans did help in boosting its growth but it did affect its profit. Spotify offers discounted family plans.

Spotify said that it can alleviate that issue by increasing the rate of its existing users. The service will invest in better tools to attract more users to pay for the service.

It also wants to develop new tools that can increase engagement. It believes that if there’s increase engagement, it also improves its ability to monetize from that engagement.

The music it releases is up 13% last quarter. When it released Taylor Swift’s Folklore album, which became the most stream album on the first day by a female artist.

The company also has 1.9 million podcasts. It’s a 9% increase. This includes exclusives from Joe Rogan, Michelle Obama, and Kim Kardashian.

The Joe Rogan Experience is the number 1 show. But only for its English-speaking markets. It has exceeded its audience expectations after the show was added to the service a month ago.

But the Michelle Obama Podcast is the number 1 show on Spotify around the world in July and August.



The Controversial Joe Rogan Experience

Recently, however, the service was criticized for allowing Joe Rogan to invite Alex Jones on his show. The two talked about Hunter Biden and Vaccines before the US election.

Listeners were not happy with Rogan’s decision to invite Alex Jones as it gave him a platform to talk about his conspiracy theories. As a result, many Spotify members canceled their accounts.

He also booked Abigail Shrier, a controversial writer. It led to angry employees. They threatened to strike if they can’t get editorial control of Rogan’s podcast.

Despite the backlash, the service didn’t remove the episode. For the service, not everyone will agree with each piece of content on Spotify.

Joe Rogan’s exclusive deal with Spotify is worth $100 million. However, you can find the controversial episode on YouTube, which prohibits hate speech but doesn’t ban individual creators. It’s also available on Apple.