Spotify pilots voice translation for podcasters

Artificial intelligence, AI for short, has virtually taken over every sphere of the social media space. Spotify has become the latest company to embrace this technology, with the company piloting voice translation for podcasters.

In a tweet on Monday, the streaming behemoth announced that it is testing a new voice translation in your local language for podcasters.

“Do you dream of a world where some of the top podcasts would be spoken in your native language? well, that’s now possible. We’re excited to pilot Voice Translation, a groundbreaking feature powered by AI that translates podcasts into additional languages-all in the podcaster’s voice.”

According to Spotify, the new tool “leverages the latest innovations—one of which is OpenAI’s newly released voice generation technology—to match the original speaker’s style, making for a more authentic listening experience that sounds more personal and natural than traditional dubbing.”

With the release, a podcast episode that was originally recorded in English can now be found in other languages, with the speaker’s unique speech characteristics of course.

As part of the pilot, Spotify collaborated closely with popular podcasters like Dax Shepard, Monica Padman, Lex Fridman, Bill Simmons, and Steven Bartlett to generate AI-powered voice translations in other languages—including Spanish, French, and German—for a select number of catalog episodes and future episode releases.

The streaming giant also said it is looking forward to adding other shows, such as Dax Shepard’s eff won with DRS, The Rewatchables from The Ringer, and Trevor Noah’s new original podcast, which launches later in the year.

Back in July, Bloomberg reported that Spotify was in talks to add full-length video music to its app. If everything goes according to plan, users will be able to watch videos on the platform, which is different from what we have traditionally associated with Spotify.

According to the report, Spotify is in talks with some potential partners, though it is not immediately clear who would support the feature or when it might be launched.

Except for the obvious 30-second storytelling clips and podcasts, Spotify does not currently provide users with access to full-length videos. Last March, Spotify launched a TikTok-like home fee, but it basically focused on discovering music podcasts rather than video viewing.

Spotify’s latest move might not be unconnected with pressure from YouTube and TikTok, two of its major rivals in the industry. While the latter are heavily focused on videos and draw a sizable amount of Gen Z users to their network, Spotify cannot make the same claim.

