Spotify Live shuts down

The Spotify Live, the Clubhouse clone, is now officially shutting down. The function was similar to a live radio station that users of the Spotify mobile app could access.

Users were informed of the discontinued service this afternoon, according to Music Ally, which broke the story this morning.

Although Live is getting the axe, the firm aims to continue experimenting with live features in its design, according to the outlet.

According to Spotify’s own website, Live was a legitimate live podcasting tool that let listeners to follow conversations taking place in various rooms on Spotify via the Live mobile app. In April 2022, Live debuted under its present name.

“After a period of experimentation and learnings around how Spotify users interact with live audio, we’ve made the decision to sunset the Spotify Live app,” says Spotify.

“We believe there is a future for live fan-creator interactions in the Spotify ecosystem; however, based on our learnings, it no longer makes sense as a standalone app. We have seen promising results in the artist-focused use case of ‘listening parties,’ which we will continue to explore moving forward to facilitate live interactions between artists and fans.”

A brief history

The first iteration of Live was called Locker Room, a sports-oriented variation of the audio-only app Clubhouse.

In March 2021, Spotify paid €57 million, or just over $62 million in today’s dollars, to acquire Locker Room parent firm Betty Labs, with the intention of bringing the service to more producers.

Launched in June of that year as “Spotify Greenroom,” Spotify’s take on Locker Room later changed its name to Live in April.

In addition to its standard music offerings, Spotify has experimented with launching several other products.

Notably, Spotify started offering its AI DJ in February, which will suggest music it believes you’ll enjoy between stories from an artificial intelligence voice.

In a similar vein, the firm started teasering a TikTok-inspired Spotify home feed to keep users actively glancing at the app. It prevents them from putting their phone in their back pocket when they put an album on shuffle.

The last day of Spotify Live will be April 30, 2023.

