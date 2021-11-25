Spotify is testing a new vertical video feed

Share the joy













Spotify is testing a TikTok-like new vertical video feed. TikTok’s vertical video feed is one of the most copied features. That means Spotify is not the first to copy it, and maybe not the last.

Spotify has confirmed that it is currently testing the feature within its app. The feature appears as a fourth tab in the navigation bar at the bottom of the Spotify app.

The test was spotted by tech hunter Chris Messina, who posted a video of how the feature looks like on his Twitter page. Messina described the Discover feature as a “pared-down version” of a TikTok-style feed of music videos.

TechCrunch reached out to Spotify, and the company confirmed the test, but gave no further details.

Not only that, @Spotify Discover is basically a pared down version of a TikTok-style feed of vertical music videos (likely using their canvas format) that you can like or skip.#NewSpotify pic.twitter.com/hpOEZ8v9bl — Messina.eth (@chrismessina) November 24, 2021

“At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch. “Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We don’t have any further news to share at this time,” the company added.

Spotify is tight-lipped about the test; but at least we do know that the company is up to something. Whether this makes it to a global roll out is anyone’s guess; the fact that it is still early stages makes it even more difficult to predict.

In August Spotify expanded its radio-like format to a wider audience—the feature is now accessible globally. Music + Talk, which was launched last fall, is now available to global creators through Spotify’s podcasting software called Anchor.

If you are a creator, and want to offer this type of blended audio experience to your audience, then the ball is in your court. The Music tool in Anchor gives you access to Spotify’s full catalog of 70 million tracks that can be inserted into spoken-word audio programs.

The shows by the way, will be available to both free and premium Spotify listeners. While premium subscribers on Spotify will be able to listen to the complete tracks, free users will only have access to a 30-second preview of the songs—and this has to do with licensing rights.

A couple of months ago, Spotify launched an easy way to parse your liked songs; and the feature is available to both free and premium users. The feature works by allowing you to filter your liked songs by genre and mood.

According to Spotify, this is to enable you to enjoy more of what you like without missing out on the vibe. With the new feature, you will be able to decide what mood you are in and then listen.

