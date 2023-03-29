Spotify is testing a card-style layout

Share the joy

Spotify as per TechCrunch has confirmed that it is testing a revamp of its user profiles. This according to the report, includes a card-style layout that allows you to establish more of a social identity on the platform. This is in addition to providing you access to its unique features such as personalized recommendations, Blend playlists, co-listing experiences and even more.

The test was first spotted by a twitter user called Chris Messina, who posted a screenshot of the revamped feature.

There is no confirmation as to when the feature would be available to all users; however, there is a possibility that the feature would not be sidelined as it seems to be a huge one, especially as it lays much emphasis on discovery.

“We routinely conduct a number of tests,” a Spotify spokesperson told TechCrunch when asked about the new profiles. “Some of those tests end up informing our user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We don’t have anything further to share at this time,” they added.

In 2022, Spotify launched a fresh new Home look that includes separate feeds for “Music” and Podcasts & Shows.” When next you launch the app, you will notice two feeds at the top of your home screen.

Spotify says the new Music and Podcasts & Shows feeds allow you to easily scroll through the type of content you would love to see at the moment. The new Spotify Music and Podcasts & Shows feeds are now available to Android users, with iOS version to come soon.

The Music feed gives you quick access to suggestions based on your music taste. The feed will also include album and playlist recommendations, along with buttons, which will make it easy to share, like, and play music.

The Podcast & Shows feed, will give you access to new episodes of your favorite shows and personalized podcast recommendations. You will also be able to read episode descriptions, save Your Episodes and start playing podcasts.

In June, Spotify launched a new in-app feature called “Supergrouper” The feature lets you create a supergroup that is made of up to five artists. After creating and naming your group, Spotify will curate a playlist of songs from artists that you have selected. You will get a custom card from Spotify which allows you to share your supergroup on social media.

